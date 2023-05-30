702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
702 recently published an opinion piece about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. As part of the story, we published a picture depicting a truck owned by TCM Developments Pty (Ltd).
This picture was used erroneously. It depicts a so-called honeysucker truck, used to transport sewerage waste, and not a water tanker.
Furthermore, the business is contracted to provide services to Ekurhuleni, and not to Tshwane, where Hammanskraal is located.
702 wishes to apologise unreservedly to the owners of the truck, and clarify that there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest any link between the company and the cholera outbreak, or any implication of wrongdoing in this regard.
More from Local
Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 44
Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented 'Talk at Nine' on the station.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
206 more South Africans murdered in first quarter of 2023
The South African Police Service released the latest quarterly crimes statistics and indicated that attempted murder also showed an increase compared to the previous quarter.Read More
'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela
Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Closing time: Limiting onsite alcohol consumption hours will save lives - study
A South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives and reduce alcohol-related harm.Read More
Good news on the cards for petrol prices in June
The price of petrol is predicted to come down by about 80 cents per litre.Read More
How YOU can help get lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal
947 has started a campaign to raise funds to get clean water to the people of Hammanskraal.Read More