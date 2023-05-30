African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court All the news you need to know. 30 May 2023 2:09 PM
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis. 30 May 2023 1:02 PM
702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak. 30 May 2023 11:20 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous po... 30 May 2023 10:25 AM
Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist Last week the rand reached a record low of R19.80 against the US dollar, spelling trouble for the price of importing goods into So... 30 May 2023 7:55 AM
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 29 May 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight? Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style. 30 May 2023 2:44 PM
Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg) As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun! 30 May 2023 1:28 PM
Should you feed your dogs more during winter? You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s). 30 May 2023 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymen... 26 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Sport
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)! From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'! 30 May 2023 9:43 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s touching tribute to Bruce Willis: 'He is a kind man' “He will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man," said Schwarzenegger in reaction to Willis’ retirement.... 30 May 2023 8:54 AM
Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee. 29 May 2023 5:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies' Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days. 30 May 2023 1:15 PM
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils. 30 May 2023 10:35 AM
South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit. 30 May 2023 8:26 AM
View all World
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill

30 May 2023 12:49 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Homosexuality
Uganda
The Conversation
LGBTQ

Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers.

Mental health professionals from across Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa, have signed a declaration against conversion practices that are used to forcibly change the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of LGBTIQ+ people.

The declaration unambiguously rejects any attempts by mental health professionals to use conversion. The declaration has already been officially endorsed by expert organisations, such as the Professional Association for Transgender Health.

Unfortunately, the practices described in the declaration are included in the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill proposed by Uganda’s parliament. Ugandan lawmakers have proposed to “rehabilitate” people who are sexually or gender diverse. PsySSA president, professor Floretta Boonzaier, has described the bill to me as “an attack on human dignity, well-being, autonomy and self-determination”.

Conversion practices – or so-called reparative therapies – are unscientific and do not work.

Yet they are widely used across the continent. Research conducted in three African countries in 2019 found that half of the respondents suffered some form of conversion. These included talk therapy, exorcism, drinking herbs, healing prayers, beatings or sexual assault.

South African psychologists with expertise in sexuality and gender have condemned the bill. It goes against a core ethical duty to promote well-being and to minimise harm.

Two examples illustrate this. Firstly, psychologists will be expected to breach confidentiality if a client discloses that they are (or may be) LGBTIQ+. Professionals who don’t report these clients to the police risk six months imprisonment. Secondly, psychologists, and presumably other health workers, will be expected to “rehabilitate” LGBTIQ+ people.

Pierre Brouard, the acting director of the Centre for Sexualities, AIDS and Gender at the University of Pretoria, said in an email conversation that

This climate of fear would be a betrayal of everything our profession stands for. It is unthinkable that any mental health professional could work in this climate, and we call on all in our profession to condemn this attack on us, and the clients we serve. Reporting clients to the authorities would be harmful, would inhibit wellness, would invalidate trust, would lack integrity, would be inherently unjust and would damage any relationship of confidentiality.

Pierre Brouard, Acting director of the Centre for Sexualities, AIDS and Gender at the University of Pretoria

No scientific grounding

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has requested a science-informed response to the bill. But he has ignored evidence-based critiques that have been presented to him over the years, dating back to 2010 and 2014. Brouard has said the bill:

Is anti-science and represents a backward step in contemporary understanding of human nature.

Pierre Brouard, Acting director of the Centre for Sexualities, AIDS and Gender at the University of Pretoria

For example, in 2015, The Academy of Science in South Africa, in collaboration with the Uganda National Academy of Sciences, concluded in a comprehensive review of the evidence, that 'contemporary science increasingly recognises the wide range of natural variation in human sexuality, sexual orientations and gender identities' and that 'there is no justification for attempts to eliminate people who are not heterosexual from society.'

Perpetuating harm

The bill is an assault on already vulnerable sexual and gender minorities.

Professor Kopano Ratele, an acclaimed African psychology scholar, said via email that:

The bill is, at its core, inhuman. Contrary to the sentiment of homosexuality as un-African, the bill expresses an un-African spirit. It seems that the bill is essentially about some people desiring to control the bodies, relationships, and inner lives of others. What is so frightening about people loving others?

Professor Kopano Ratele, Acclaimed African psychology scholar

LGBTIQ+ people are consistently at a higher risk of developing mental health disorders. This is due to homophobia, transphobia and prejudice against their very identities.

The bill goes beyond criminalising sexual behaviour between consenting adults. Dr Jarred Martin, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Pretoria, said (via email):

It criminalises identity by prescribing prosecution for how people think, feel, identify, and, ultimately, who and how they love. This attempt to criminalise love is something that South Africans are all too familiar with, having lived under colonial and apartheid era laws which cast love in legal terms as moral or immoral.

Jarred Martin, Senior lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities - University of Pretoria

Similar anti-LGBTIQ+ efforts are underway in other African countries. Kenya is currently targeting people under a Family Protection Bill. And in Tanzania, castration is being touted as a punishment for gay men.

Christian evangelical churches from the US have been directly linked to current anti-LGBTIQ+ ideologies in African countries.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

The next steps

The message is clear: all psychologists, but especially those of us based on the African continent, should stand together in condemning Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

We call on mental health professionals from across Africa to sign and endorse the declaration and to join the growing chorus of experts who have condemned Uganda’s dangerous bill.

The PsySSA Sexuality and Gender Division, for example, has been at the forefront of leading a science-informed critique of the Ugandan bill. In 2017, PsySSA published a pioneering set of practice guidelines for psychology professionals working with LGBTIQ+ people. This was a first in Africa and has been translated and used in other African countries as a global mental health resource. Psychologists, therefore, can and should show leadership in promoting human rights and LGBTIQ+ wellbeing.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by Suntosh R Pillay - Clinical Psychologist, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The Conversation


30 May 2023 12:49 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Homosexuality
Uganda
The Conversation
LGBTQ

More from Africa

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023 12:35 PM

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Artsy Solomon from Pixabay.

60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded

25 May 2023 12:06 PM

UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 3dgenerator/123rf.com

Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria

23 May 2023 12:31 PM

The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Port Louis, Mauritius. Picture: © konstik/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa

22 May 2023 2:25 PM

In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

16 May 2023 5:10 PM

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects

11 May 2023 12:06 PM

Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'

9 May 2023 8:48 AM

Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum's airport amid clashes in the Sudanese capital on 15 April 2023. Picture: AFP

All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco

2 May 2023 4:15 PM

The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'

World

So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding

Loadshedding Local

Transnet seeking state intervention after 'heart-breaking' spike in cable theft

Local

EWN Highlights

Siphokazi Booi's family fumes as murder trial stalls again

30 May 2023 7:59 PM

There's been a significant drop in sabotage, corruption at Eskom, says Ramokgopa

30 May 2023 7:02 PM

Mitchells Plain community reeling after 5 children die in collision

30 May 2023 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA