[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
An account on tiktok called Urbanvisuals2.0 has posted a series of videos depicting the devastating impact of this drug.
The footage was shot in Kensington in Philadelphia and shows users of the drag in an almost zombie-like state.
The drug’s medical name is Xylazine, which has been approved for veterinary use as a tranquiliser for large animals like horses and cattle.
The ‘tranq’ apparently enhances the effects of other drugs such as heroine and fentanyl.
This is actually a medically approved drug, so someone is selling this on the black market.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Many of the people are standing or bent over in extremely awkward and unnatural looking positions.
According to Friedman, this drug can also cause open wounds to turn into ulcers and become necrotic.
These people actually look like zombies.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
@urbanvisuals2.0 #kensingtonphilly #philadelphia #philadelphia #kensington #kensingtonphiladelphia ♬ original sound - Urban Visuals 2.0
I have never seen anything like this… There is something terrifying about this.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@urbanvisuals2.0
More from World
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill
The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.Read More
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".Read More
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured
Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.Read More
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow
On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.Read More
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane
Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.Read More
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school
Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.Read More
South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit.Read More
[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden.Read More
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans
Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans.Read More