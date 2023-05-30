[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa. 1 June 2023 12:34 PM
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000 The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59. 1 June 2023 11:04 AM
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers. 1 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across... 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?' SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021. 1 June 2023 1:47 PM
South Africans ditch gym and DStv to manage high cost of living – survey With the ever-growing cost of living in South Africa, it comes as no surprise that non-essential expenses are getting the chop to... 1 June 2023 11:19 AM
Study shows heat can spur human migration The findings of a study suggests that heat plays a part in peoples’ intention to move, while also threatening their health. 1 June 2023 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'

30 May 2023 1:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Drug abuse
Philadelphia
Barbs Wire
TikTok
Barbara Friedman

Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

An account on tiktok called Urbanvisuals2.0 has posted a series of videos depicting the devastating impact of this drug.

The footage was shot in Kensington in Philadelphia and shows users of the drag in an almost zombie-like state.

The drug’s medical name is Xylazine, which has been approved for veterinary use as a tranquiliser for large animals like horses and cattle.

The ‘tranq’ apparently enhances the effects of other drugs such as heroine and fentanyl.

This is actually a medically approved drug, so someone is selling this on the black market.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Many of the people are standing or bent over in extremely awkward and unnatural looking positions.

According to Friedman, this drug can also cause open wounds to turn into ulcers and become necrotic.

These people actually look like zombies.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
@urbanvisuals2.0 #kensingtonphilly #philadelphia #philadelphia #kensington #kensingtonphiladelphia ♬ original sound - Urban Visuals 2.0

I have never seen anything like this… There is something terrifying about this.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'




30 May 2023 1:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Drug abuse
Philadelphia
Barbs Wire
TikTok
Barbara Friedman

More from World

@ aapsky/123rf.com

UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill

1 June 2023 12:49 PM

The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: One year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids

1 June 2023 10:17 AM

Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kosovo-Serbia row leaves Nato peacekeepers under attack

[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured

31 May 2023 2:00 PM

Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow

31 May 2023 12:18 PM

On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane

31 May 2023 11:26 AM

Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: screengrab from TikTok user @sambladeco, video posted 24 April

[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school

30 May 2023 10:35 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates

30 May 2023 8:26 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?

29 May 2023 5:26 PM

The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: United States flag. Picture: waggtime from Pixabay

USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans

29 May 2023 3:25 PM

Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: klyakhin/123rf.com

Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone

29 May 2023 2:18 PM

A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

Local International

UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill

World

Tech firm Ndivia joins trillion dollar club, following likes of Apple and Amazon

Technology International

EWN Highlights

Stage 6 power cuts to return from 4PM on Thursday

1 June 2023 7:54 PM

Health Dept probing travel history of elderly woman who died of cholera

1 June 2023 7:37 PM

Mitchells Plain crash: Driver's family seeks forgiveness from victims' families

1 June 2023 6:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA