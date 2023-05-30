Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg)
Have you ever just wanted to break something? Smash something to pieces or throw it against a wall after a long day?
As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun!
Rage rooms, also known as smash rooms, have quickly gained popularity across the world, offering a convenient place for people to take out their anger in a healthy, controlled environment.
Whether you need to throw some bottles, smash a television or windscreen or even break a few windows – they’ve got it all.
Did you know that we have a handful of rage rooms right here in Gauteng?
Get ready, get suited up!
Rage Room SA
They have various packages available, including one for groups and couples, one even allows you to bring your own box of goodies.
Locations: · 51 Sloane Street, Bryanston · 9 Orphen Road, Eastcliff
Cost: from R300
Find out more information on their website here.
The Smash Room
Fun fact, all of their broken glass goes to the Recycling for Animal Welfare Organisation.
Location: 110 Linksfield Road , Linksfield
Contact The Smash Room on 071 271 2910 for pricing.
Find out more information on their Facebook page here.
Smash That
Smash That has a ton of packages available to suit every occasion – including a lunch in and out smash that is especially a quick mid-day distress.
Location: Atterbury Road, Olympus, Pretoria East.
Cost: from R150 per person.
Find out more information on their website here.
This article first appeared on 947 : Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg)
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/93gDTKTs_qU
More from Lifestyle
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight?
Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.Read More
Should you feed your dogs more during winter?
You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s).Read More
Lexus confirms new all-electric SUV for SA shores
The first Lexus built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform is coming in 2024.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.Read More
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder
According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.Read More
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix
Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.Read More
[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?
Are you your father's son or mommy's daughter lookalike?Read More
[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea
Twelve people are hospitalised after the pilot forced the plane to land while its window was open.Read More
Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.Read More