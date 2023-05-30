Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg)

30 May 2023 1:28 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
rage rooms

As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun!

Have you ever just wanted to break something? Smash something to pieces or throw it against a wall after a long day?

As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun!

Rage rooms, also known as smash rooms, have quickly gained popularity across the world, offering a convenient place for people to take out their anger in a healthy, controlled environment.

Whether you need to throw some bottles, smash a television or windscreen or even break a few windows – they’ve got it all.

Did you know that we have a handful of rage rooms right here in Gauteng?

Get ready, get suited up!

Rage Room SA

They have various packages available, including one for groups and couples, one even allows you to bring your own box of goodies.

Locations: · 51 Sloane Street, Bryanston · 9 Orphen Road, Eastcliff

Cost: from R300

Find out more information on their website here.

The Smash Room

Fun fact, all of their broken glass goes to the Recycling for Animal Welfare Organisation.

Location: 110 Linksfield Road , Linksfield

Contact The Smash Room on 071 271 2910 for pricing.

Find out more information on their Facebook page here.

Smash That

Smash That has a ton of packages available to suit every occasion – including a lunch in and out smash that is especially a quick mid-day distress.

Location: Atterbury Road, Olympus, Pretoria East.

Cost: from R150 per person.

Find out more information on their website here.


This article first appeared on 947 : Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg)




30 May 2023 1:28 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
rage rooms

