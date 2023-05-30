Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45





JOHANNESBURG - Renowned journalist, author and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser, has passed away.

McKaiser was 45-years-old.

Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that he passed away on Tuesday afternoon at his home.

Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented Talk at Nine on the station.

