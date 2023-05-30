Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking... 30 May 2023 7:32 PM
New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran An article published by News24 on Tuesday has given fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Te... 30 May 2023 5:46 PM
Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45 Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented 'Talk at Nine' on the station. 30 May 2023 4:19 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals. 30 May 2023 9:26 PM
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb? New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products. 30 May 2023 8:40 PM
Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation Deflation is a generalised decline in prices, consumer spend and sometimes wages. 30 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Business
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight? Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style. 30 May 2023 2:44 PM
Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg) As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun! 30 May 2023 1:28 PM
Should you feed your dogs more during winter? You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s). 30 May 2023 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)! From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'! 30 May 2023 9:43 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s touching tribute to Bruce Willis: 'He is a kind man' “He will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man," said Schwarzenegger in reaction to Willis’ retirement.... 30 May 2023 8:54 AM
Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee. 29 May 2023 5:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies' Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days. 30 May 2023 1:15 PM
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils. 30 May 2023 10:35 AM
South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit. 30 May 2023 8:26 AM
View all World
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45

30 May 2023 4:19 PM
by Eyewitness News
Eusebius McKaiser

Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented 'Talk at Nine' on the station.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned journalist, author and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser, has passed away.

McKaiser was 45-years-old.

Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that he passed away on Tuesday afternoon at his home.

Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented Talk at Nine on the station.


This article first appeared on EWN : Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45




30 May 2023 4:19 PM
by Eyewitness News
Eusebius McKaiser

More from Local

Eusebius McKaiser.

Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser

30 May 2023 7:32 PM

During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.

Read More arrow_forward

Premier David Makhura joined civil society organisations for a candlelight ceremony on 26 August 2021 in memory of slain Gauteng health senior official & corruption fighter, Babita Deokaran. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.

New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran

30 May 2023 5:46 PM

An article published by News24 on Tuesday has given fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Tembisa Hospital was bypassed.

Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court

30 May 2023 2:09 PM

All the news you need to know.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding

30 May 2023 1:02 PM

The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story

30 May 2023 11:20 AM

We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

206 more South Africans murdered in first quarter of 2023

30 May 2023 10:57 AM

The South African Police Service released the latest quarterly crimes statistics and indicated that attempted murder also showed an increase compared to the previous quarter.

Read More arrow_forward

'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela

30 May 2023 10:48 AM

Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Debate on the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday 16 February 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour

30 May 2023 10:25 AM

The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.

Read More arrow_forward

© dglimages/123rf.com

Closing time: Limiting onsite alcohol consumption hours will save lives - study

30 May 2023 10:16 AM

A South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives and reduce alcohol-related harm.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Good news on the cards for petrol prices in June

30 May 2023 10:09 AM

The price of petrol is predicted to come down by about 80 cents per litre.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45

Local

New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran

Local

So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding

Loadshedding Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Sebebulawa kakhulu abantu kuleli, akasebenzi u-10111 eThekwini

31 May 2023 12:18 AM

Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level

31 May 2023 12:11 AM

The day that was: 10111 line dead for days, more SA violence, crash kills 5 kids

30 May 2023 11:54 PM

