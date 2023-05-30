500% increase in loadshedding related costs, eats into Tiger Brands' profits
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands.
Tiger Brands is paying R64 million more in loadsheding related costs for the six months period ending 31 March 2023, compared to the previous period.
Tiger Brands’ delivered strong revenue growth for the six months ending 31 March 2023, despite being impacted by a challenging operating environment due to prolonged periods of loadshedding.
Loadshedding related costs amounted to R76 million for the period, relative to R12 million in the corresponding period last year. That amounts to an increase of ore than 500%.
The impact of loadshedding resulted in the company's operating margin falling to 7,0% from 8,9%, while its operating income is down 9% to R1,4 billion.
Tiger Brands' CEO, Noel Doyle says although cost saving initiatives and supply chain efficiencies are in place, these were not enough to counter the high level of input cost inflation, further impacted by the cost of operating in a constrained electricity environment.
It's been a very tough environment for us, and clearly we've not been agile enough, nimble enough and responsive enough in terms of getting our costs in line with the demand expectations.Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands
Hopefully we exit the winter with slightly lower levels of loadshedding, which means strategic stock bills can be unwound.Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands
Whilst we are in good shape internally, to producing all the way up to loadshedding stage 10, not all of our inbound suppliers are in that position, so we've tried to build stock to cater for that.Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 500% increase in loadshedding related costs, eats into Tiger Brands' profits
