The BEST brandy in the world can be found in...





John Perlman was in conversation with Distillery Manager of Van Ryn Brandies, Marlene Bester.

For the second year in a row, Van Ryn's has been awarded the title of the World's Best Wine Brandy at the prestigious 2023 World Brandy Awards.

This year, it was the Stellenbosch-based distillery’s 15-year-old potstill that stole the show.

The competition is really fierce. We are competing against all the wine-based brandies in the world - and there are really good ones out there. Marlene Bester, Distillery Manager - Van Ryn Brandies

We have to keep up our game every year and increase the quality of our products. Not just to win one year, but to consistently win and to achieve these awards to make sure that constantly the consumer gets the best there is. Marlene Bester, Distillery Manager - Van Ryn Brandies

Every year is a challenge, but it's a good one. Marlene Bester, Distillery Manager - Van Ryn Brandies

So what does this world's best brandy taste like?

It is said to have notes of cigar box, orange peel and balanced oak.

The Dark chocolate, warm spice, integrated oak and fruit create a creamy and complex finish.

