Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb?
Bruce whitfield speaks to Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen.
What's the difference between fluorescent bulbs and incandescent bulbs?
Fluorescent bulbs generate light by sending an electrical discharge through an ionized gas, while incandescent bulbs emit light by heating the filament present in the bulb.
The introduction of the more energy efficient fluorescent bulb in the last 30 years was meant to replace the old-fashioned incandescent bulb, but now it too is coming to an end.
Fluorescent bulbs generally cost more and there are environmental concerns over the bulbs that contain mercury.
In the last decade, there's been a switched towards the use of LED lights instead, which consumed much less energy than any other form of lighting.
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel gave a final notice for new compulsory specifications that will ban the sale of both fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs for general household use.
The New regulations are effectively looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging products.
An incandescent lightbulb, the old-fashioned one with the glowing wire in it, consumes 10 times more energy than an LED bulb.Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen
The efficiency is obvious. The benefits are obvious . I think it's a lack of education and perhaps understanding that people haven't switched by themselves, therefore I think it's appropriate that the regulations step in.Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen
Fluorescent bulbs were the original energy-saving bulbs, and they're by no means energy saving bulbs at all.Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb?
More from Business
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios
Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals.Read More
Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation
Deflation is a generalised decline in prices, consumer spend and sometimes wages.Read More
500% increase in loadshedding related costs, eats into Tiger Brands' profits
Tiger Brands produces several iconic South African food brands such as Beacon, All Gold, Tastic and Crosse & Blackwell.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist
Last week the rand reached a record low of R19.80 against the US dollar, spelling trouble for the price of importing goods into South Africa.Read More
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success
Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite
The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed like any other coffee.Read More
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company
Reports suggest that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is backing Maseko’s bid for a large stake in Telkom.Read More
How the SA Reserve Bank is trying to prevent a total collapse of the economy
The repo rate is at 8.25%, after the Reserve bank hiked interest rates by a further 50 basis points in May.Read More