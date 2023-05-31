PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 30 May 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 07, 38, 48, 50 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 04, 05, 27, 34, 42 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 30/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 30, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 07, 38, 48, 50#PowerBall: 16#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 05, 27, 34, 42#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/T3UnU5jHvm
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 May 2023
More from Lifestyle
Tobacco control bill to be presented at parliament today (World No-Tobacco Day)
Today (31 May), the National Department of Health will present a bill to Parliament asking for increased tobacco regulation.Read More
How disappointment can actually build your child's self esteem
Having strong self-esteem is incredibly important for children, and not building this can affect them into adulthood.Read More
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight?
Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.Read More
Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg)
As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun!Read More
Should you feed your dogs more during winter?
You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s).Read More
Lexus confirms new all-electric SUV for SA shores
The first Lexus built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform is coming in 2024.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.Read More
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder
According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.Read More
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix
Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.Read More