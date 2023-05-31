



CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed the arrest of a 55-year-old man after five school children were killed in a crash in Mitchells Plain.

It's understood that the man lost control of his bakkie - while transporting the pupils to school on Tuesday.

Two others who were injured in the accident were rushed to hospital.

However, the Western Cape Department of Education said one of the children has since been discharged.

Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg: “The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court once he has been charged. We can also confirm that two children - six and 15 years old - were transported to hospital for medical treatment.”

ALSO READ:

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died