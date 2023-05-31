Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed the arrest of a 55-year-old man after five school children were killed in a crash in Mitchells Plain.
It's understood that the man lost control of his bakkie - while transporting the pupils to school on Tuesday.
Two others who were injured in the accident were rushed to hospital.
However, the Western Cape Department of Education said one of the children has since been discharged.
Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg: “The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court once he has been charged. We can also confirm that two children - six and 15 years old - were transported to hospital for medical treatment.”
ALSO READ:
- Police register case of culpable homicide after 5 children die in Cape Town crash
- Mitchells Plain community reeling after 5 children die in collision
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died
More from Local
Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.Read More
A friend remembers Eusebius McKaiser: 'A giant, not just amongst broadcasters'
On Tuesday the news broke of the sudden passing of renowned columnist, author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser.Read More
Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
The statisitics also show that murder increased by 206 cases, standing at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.Read More
Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser
During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.Read More
New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
An article published by News24 on Tuesday has given fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Tembisa Hospital was bypassed.Read More
Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45
Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented 'Talk at Nine' on the station.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More