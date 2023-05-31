Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele and police management will return to Parliament on Wednesday to be answerable to the latest crime statistics that contain an uptick in murder cases.
Cele released the latest quarterly statistics on Tuesday covering the period from 1 January to 31 March of 2023.
The numbers show that total contact crime in South Africa increased by 6,299 cases.
They also indicate that murder increased by 206 cases, standing at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.
While members of Parliament noted improvement in some categories like sexual assault, they raised concerns about crimes against children.
Despite the number of child murders dropping slightly compared with the same period last year, African
Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe raised concerns about the trend.
"Why are children targeted and not protected?" Meshoe asked.
He also wondered whether the murder of children had anything to do with the increase in muti killings.
Cele said children were mainly murdered by people they know.
"Sadly, most of these children will die in a domestic setup. You will remember that Mpumalanga mom who killed all her kids, poisoned them," he said.
Cele also told a media briefing that police would be investing R65 million to deal especially with violent crime.
This article first appeared on EWN : Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.Read More
A friend remembers Eusebius McKaiser: 'A giant, not just amongst broadcasters'
On Tuesday the news broke of the sudden passing of renowned columnist, author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser.Read More
Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died
It's understood that the man lost control of his bakkie - while transporting the pupils to school on Tuesday.Read More
Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser
During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.Read More
New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
An article published by News24 on Tuesday has given fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Tembisa Hospital was bypassed.Read More
Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45
Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented 'Talk at Nine' on the station.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More