A friend remembers Eusebius McKaiser: 'A giant, not just amongst broadcasters'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Lance Claasen, a producer and friend of Eusebius McKaiser.
Many South Africans were devastated by the unexpected passing of the veteran broadcaster.
McKaiser was 45.
Claasen, who knew Eusebius well, says this is a devastating loss, particularly for McKaiser’s partner, father and the rest of his family.
It is a tragic loss for people who loved him.Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser
He says they had an incredibly strong friendship, and that Eusebius was exceptional in all areas of life.
If I thought he was doing something wrong I would tell him, and he would tell me, and we would do it over a beer and we would have a great time.Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser
That is who he was, a giant amongst not just broadcasters. He went into academic and written spaces that we as normal mortals just could not.Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser
Eusebius is remembered as a fierce and determined journalist and Claasen says he was a truly good and caring person.
What you saw on the outside and what you get on the inside is the same person.Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A friend remembers Eusebius McKaiser: 'A giant, not just amongst broadcasters'
More from Local
Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.Read More
Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
The statisitics also show that murder increased by 206 cases, standing at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.Read More
Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died
It's understood that the man lost control of his bakkie - while transporting the pupils to school on Tuesday.Read More
Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser
During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.Read More
New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
An article published by News24 on Tuesday has given fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Tembisa Hospital was bypassed.Read More
Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45
Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented 'Talk at Nine' on the station.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More