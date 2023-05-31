A friend remembers Eusebius McKaiser: 'A giant, not just amongst broadcasters'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Lance Claasen, a producer and friend of Eusebius McKaiser.

Many South Africans were devastated by the unexpected passing of the veteran broadcaster.

McKaiser was 45.

Claasen, who knew Eusebius well, says this is a devastating loss, particularly for McKaiser’s partner, father and the rest of his family.

It is a tragic loss for people who loved him. Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser

He says they had an incredibly strong friendship, and that Eusebius was exceptional in all areas of life.

If I thought he was doing something wrong I would tell him, and he would tell me, and we would do it over a beer and we would have a great time. Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser

That is who he was, a giant amongst not just broadcasters. He went into academic and written spaces that we as normal mortals just could not. Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser

Eusebius is remembered as a fierce and determined journalist and Claasen says he was a truly good and caring person.

Eusebius McKaiser.

What you saw on the outside and what you get on the inside is the same person. Lance Claasen, Producer/Friend of Eusebius McKaiser

