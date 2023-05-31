Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!





Clint Eastwood Jr. celebrates his 93rd birthday today (31 May)!

The American film actor, director and producer has appeared in over 60 films since his debut in 1954.

Let’s look back at 10 of his greatest films, ranked by Variety:

10) Play Misty for Me (1971)

Clint Eastwood and Jessica Walter in, Play Misty for Me (1971) pic.twitter.com/SK2LDpHN5E ' Skip_Bolden 💙 🎬 🎞️ (@BoldenSkip) May 26, 2023

This psychological thriller marked Eastwood’s director debut.

The plot follows a disc jockey (played by Eastwood) as his life is turned upside down after a romantic encounter with an obsessed fan.

9) Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Allied agents stage a daring raid on a castle where Nazis are holding an American Brigadier General prisoner, all is however not as it seems.

8) Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1973)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Michael Cimino

1974 pic.twitter.com/WN8fBmXcih ' Steve Reeves 📸🎞️📽️ (@SteveReeves2112) May 26, 2023

With the help of an irreverent young sidekick, a bank robber gets his old gang back together to organise a new daring heist.

7) Dirty Harry (1971)

Clint Eastwood on the set of "Dirty Harry" (1971). pic.twitter.com/HrsSQ7zNOd ' Michael Slack (@MichaelSlack801) May 23, 2023

When a man who calls himself ‘The Scorpio Killer’ unleashes terror on San Francisco, a hard-as-nails police inspector (played by Eastwood) is assigned to track down the crazy psychopath.

6) Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Day 7. Movie with a big rock.

Escape From Alcatraz

Clint Eastwood #Bales2021FilmChallenge pic.twitter.com/Xv6TjX7K5O ' Hypnotizing Chickens (@essjaydub) January 7, 2021

While Alcatraz is known to be one of the most secure prisons, three darling men attempt an escape.

5) The Beguiled (1971)

Clint Eastwood behind the scenes of "The Beguiled" (1971). pic.twitter.com/crAyajbNg0 ' Venus Barrington (@CrossEyedBear) July 25, 2022

While recovering in a Confederate girls’ boarding school, a Union soldier manipulates his way into each of the lonely women’s hearts causing them to turn on each other – and eventually on him.

4) Unforgiven (1992)

A retired Old West gunslinger reluctantly takes on one last job with the help of an old partner and a young prodigy.

Eastwood stars alongside Morgan Freeman in this American Western film.

3) The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Bridges of Madison County (Clint Eastwood, 1995). pic.twitter.com/TP4zoWYAMK ' Albert Galera (@AlbertGalera) April 2, 2022

A National Geographic photographer wanders into the life of a housewife for four days in the 1960s.

The romantic film is based on a bestselling novel.

2) The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Clint Eastwood as The Man With No Name in The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966) https://t.co/OWDil0ddRr pic.twitter.com/cjieonower ' Doctor Lesbian Alex (PHD) (@gayspyalex) May 30, 2023

A bounty hunting scam brings two men together in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

1) Million Dollar Baby (2004)

A grumpy old coach reluctantly agrees to train an aspiring young female boxer.

Impressed with her determination and talent, he helps her become one of the best, all while forming a close bond.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!