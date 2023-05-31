Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability fact... 31 May 2023 9:17 AM
A friend remembers Eusebius McKaiser: 'A giant, not just amongst broadcasters' On Tuesday the news broke of the sudden passing of renowned columnist, author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser. 31 May 2023 8:49 AM
Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children The statisitics also show that murder increased by 206 cases, standing at 6,289 cases in the reporting period. 31 May 2023 7:36 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals. 30 May 2023 9:26 PM
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb? New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products. 30 May 2023 8:40 PM
Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation Deflation is a generalised decline in prices, consumer spend and sometimes wages. 30 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Business
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight? Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style. 30 May 2023 2:44 PM
Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg) As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun! 30 May 2023 1:28 PM
Should you feed your dogs more during winter? You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s). 30 May 2023 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!) Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper. 31 May 2023 9:44 AM
Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood! With a career spanning 65 years, let's look back at his 10 greatest films. 31 May 2023 9:19 AM
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)! From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'! 30 May 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies' Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days. 30 May 2023 1:15 PM
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils. 30 May 2023 10:35 AM
South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit. 30 May 2023 8:26 AM
View all World
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!

31 May 2023 9:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Clint Eastwood

With a career spanning 65 years, let's look back at his 10 greatest films.

Clint Eastwood Jr. celebrates his 93rd birthday today (31 May)!

The American film actor, director and producer has appeared in over 60 films since his debut in 1954.

Let’s look back at 10 of his greatest films, ranked by Variety:

10) Play Misty for Me (1971)

This psychological thriller marked Eastwood’s director debut.

The plot follows a disc jockey (played by Eastwood) as his life is turned upside down after a romantic encounter with an obsessed fan.

9) Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Allied agents stage a daring raid on a castle where Nazis are holding an American Brigadier General prisoner, all is however not as it seems.

8) Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1973)

With the help of an irreverent young sidekick, a bank robber gets his old gang back together to organise a new daring heist.

7) Dirty Harry (1971)

When a man who calls himself ‘The Scorpio Killer’ unleashes terror on San Francisco, a hard-as-nails police inspector (played by Eastwood) is assigned to track down the crazy psychopath.

6) Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

While Alcatraz is known to be one of the most secure prisons, three darling men attempt an escape.

5) The Beguiled (1971)

While recovering in a Confederate girls’ boarding school, a Union soldier manipulates his way into each of the lonely women’s hearts causing them to turn on each other – and eventually on him.

4) Unforgiven (1992)

A retired Old West gunslinger reluctantly takes on one last job with the help of an old partner and a young prodigy.

Eastwood stars alongside Morgan Freeman in this American Western film.

3) The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

A National Geographic photographer wanders into the life of a housewife for four days in the 1960s.

The romantic film is based on a bestselling novel.

2) The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

A bounty hunting scam brings two men together in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

1) Million Dollar Baby (2004)

A grumpy old coach reluctantly agrees to train an aspiring young female boxer.

Impressed with her determination and talent, he helps her become one of the best, all while forming a close bond.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!




31 May 2023 9:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Clint Eastwood

More from Entertainment

American rapper, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Luigi Novi

Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)

31 May 2023 9:44 AM

Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Philip Spittle

How Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years

31 May 2023 8:36 AM

For the past 50 years, Turner practised Soka Gakkai, a branch of International Nichiren Buddhism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer and actor, Idina Menzel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley

Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!

30 May 2023 9:43 AM

From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s touching tribute to Bruce Willis: 'He is a kind man'

30 May 2023 8:54 AM

“He will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man," said Schwarzenegger in reaction to Willis’ retirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school

29 May 2023 5:46 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Celine Dion recently announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: @celinedion/Instagram screengrab

Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’

29 May 2023 12:55 PM

The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer and TV personality, Mel B. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr

Happy 48th birthday, Mel B!

29 May 2023 9:26 AM

Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My Kind of Country winner', Micaela Kleinsmith, in the CapeTalk studio

SA winner of global country music competition ready to take the world by storm

27 May 2023 6:11 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Micaela Kleinsmith, winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s international competition series "My Kind of Country".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moud Kgomo from Bafokeng Liquor Store in Vosloorus and Pebetse Molefi from Maling’s Inn in Pretoria who are the regional winners of the Mzansi Tavern Cook-Off. Photo: Boozy Foodie/Facebook

Gauteng tavern cooks smoke out competition

27 May 2023 12:39 PM

Gugs MhLungu is joined by Pebetse Molefi from Maling’s Inn in Pretoria, who won the regional title in the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift accepting one of the six American Music Awards trophies she won on Sunday. Picture: Twitter/@AMAs

[WATCH]: Taylor Swift shocked after her 'possessed' keyboard played itself

26 May 2023 3:08 PM

"Oh my god, do you hear that? Is that happening for you guys too?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children

Local

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Lifestyle

Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane inquiry: NA Speaker orders committee to release preliminary report

31 May 2023 1:17 PM

Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa

31 May 2023 1:17 PM

LRC on Khoi-San Leadership Act ruling: 'Historic moment for SA's democracy'

31 May 2023 12:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA