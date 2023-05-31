Not having this item on your phone is the main indicator of 'quiet wealth'
The internet can't stop talking about 'quiet luxury' and 'stealth wealth'.
These are trendy 'new' descriptors for the type of expensive minimalism typically associated with 'old money' vibes.
So, not this.
Some TikTok users following the 'quiet wealth' lifestyle are communicating wealth and proliferating the trend through under-the-radar designer clothing and accessories.
Basically, it's subtle things rich people do without flaunting their wealth.
There's one thing in particular that communicates absurd wealth, quietly.
It's... not having a phone case protecting your phone - specifically, your iPhone, of course.
Why?
Because rich people can walk around with a naked phone and replace it EVERYTIME scratches or cracks appear, duh. #NoCaseNoProblem
See the trend in action on social media below...
the four levels of wealth:' gaut (@0xgaut) April 26, 2023
1. No debt
2. No checking prices at restaurants
3. No checking prices at hotels
4. No phone case on iPhone
@alfredbramsenn No feelings just thoughts - ps everything im wearing is gifted or lent to by brands i have no coin lol #quietluxury #stealthwealth #fashion #ootd #chanel #therow #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - Attractive Songs <3
@geminiswillunderstand Let's stir the pot a bit and discuss quiet luxury through the lense of costume vs. authentic style. #fashiontiktok #tiktokfashion #quietluxury #fashioncommentary #stealthwealth #oldmoney ♬ original sound - Geminis KnowItBetter
We don't know who makes these rules, but let's remember wealth doesn't only mean money.
This article first appeared on KFM : Not having this item on your phone is the main indicator of 'quiet wealth'
