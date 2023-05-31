Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)
Darryl McDaniels, known by his stage name DMC, celebrates his 58th birthday today (31 May).
As a member of the group Run-DMC, he is considered one of the pioneers of hip-hop culture.
Here are eight facts you may not know about the American rapper:
· His full name is Darryl Matthews McDaniels.
· He taught himself to DJ in the basement of his parents’ home, using turntables and a mixer that he bought with his older brother after they sold comic books to raise funds.
· He started Run-DMC in 1981 with Joseph ‘Run Rev’ Simmons and Jason ‘Jam Master Jay’ Mizell.
· He openly struggled with depression and alcoholism, a journey he now shares to motivate others.
· He wrote an autobiography, titled King of Rock: Respect, Responsibility and My Life with Run-DMC, in 2001.
· He released his debut album Checks, Thugs and Rock n Roll in 2006.
· He has always had a love for rock music, collaborating with the likes of _Aerosmith. _His second album, Back From The Dead, was also inspired by the genre.
· He has his own publishing imprint, Darryl Makes Comics, which creates and publishes comic books.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:10.12.14DarrylMcDanielsByLuigiNovi1.jpg
