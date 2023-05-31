The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Lester Kiewit speaks to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel about the growth of the South African economy and free trade agreements across the continent.
RELATED: Africa in line to be one of the fastest growing economies
You might be forgiven for thinking that the future of South Africa isn't looking too bright, especially given the dark days the country is experiencing thanks to loadshedding.
But Ebrahim Patel, the Minister for Trade and Industry says that in fact...
There is a recognition by trade ministers across the continent, that we have a difficult moment that we have to navigate.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
There is a realisation that, if we don't work more closely together, we are not going to be able to achieve our national goals.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
The minister admits that as a country, our biggest challenge right now is the energy crisis, but he says despite those challenges there is still real interest in increasing investment in South Africa:
They see enormous growth potential in the South African economy.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
A bumpy period ahead, but if we can get significantly more renewable energy onto our grid, there is a sense that Africa's industrial giant has got a lot of potential in it.Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition
RELATED: So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
