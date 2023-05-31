Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
A mixed bag of stories on The Midday Report today, with no one issue dominating the headlines. Key issues tackled by Jane Dutton, sitting in for Mandy Weiner today include:
-
Nursing students are marching to the Premier’s office over the challenges they have been facing with the Department of Health.
-
Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba’s term of seven years comes to an end.
-
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.
-
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the recently released 4th quarter crime statistics of the province.
-
The recent crime statistics paint a grim picture, as sexual offences at schools escalate.
-
The South African rand continues to take a beating, as it hits a new low against the dollar's strength.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
