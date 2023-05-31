



A mixed bag of stories on The Midday Report today, with no one issue dominating the headlines. Key issues tackled by Jane Dutton, sitting in for Mandy Weiner today include:

Nursing students are marching to the Premier’s office over the challenges they have been facing with the Department of Health.

Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba’s term of seven years comes to an end.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the recently released 4th quarter crime statistics of the province.

The recent crime statistics paint a grim picture, as sexual offences at schools escalate.

The South African rand continues to take a beating, as it hits a new low against the dollar's strength.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools