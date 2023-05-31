[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured
Tensions are flaring between Kosovo and Serbia.
This comes after Serbs boycotted the previous elections held in northern Kosovo.
As a result, newly elected ethnic Albanian mayors moved into their offices with the assistance of Kosovo's riot police.
According to reports, more than 30 Nato peacekeeping soldiers were injured in clashes on Monday.
An additional 700 troops will be sent to the country.
The row has fueled fears of a renewal of the 1998/1999 conflict in Kosovo which claimed more than 10 000 lives and left millions homeless.
Now there's a feeling of 'here we go again'.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It's complicated but the boiling tensions are there.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
