Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”





Television and radio personality, Dineo Ranaka, has reportedly been admitted to a mental health facility in Pretoria after her concerning posts about battling depression and suicidal thoughts.

The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.

A family friend told Zimoja that Ranaka is grateful for the support and continues to fight.

“She appreciates all the messages she has received from everyone. She hasn't been able to respond to everyone, but she is fighting.”

Her sister Manaka has also shared a number of messages, videos and snaps on her Instagram page, showing her love and appreciation.

