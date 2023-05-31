DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Glynnis Breytenbach, a DA Member of Parliament and Clayson Monyela, the Head of Public Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).
South Africa is set to host the next BRICS summit in August, which the Russian President is likely to attend.
The International Criminal Court, which South Africa is a signatory to, has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest.
The DA has approached the Gauteng High Court to request a declaratory order to have Putin detained if he comes to South Africa.
Breytenbach says that they are taking this action to avoid a repeat of what happened with the former president of Sudan, Omar Al-Bashir.
In 2015 the South African government did not arrest Al-Bashir, despite an obligation to do so.
This is a pre-emptive measure to ensure that there can be no misunderstanding for any parties about what our obligations are.Glynnis Breytenbach, DA Member of Parliament
South Africa has granted diplomatic immunity for Russian Brics delegates; however, this does not override the arrest warrant against Putin says Monyela.
He adds that he does not know whether Putin will come in August, or if South Africa will choose another option for the summit such as holding it elsewhere or having Putin attend virtually.
I am sure cabinet will announce what the way forward is on this matter. But South Africa knows its obligations when it comes to warrants of arrest issued by the ICC.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
I do think that South Africa has a responsible leadership that will manage this file in such a way that no laws will be broken and obligations will be adhered to and South Africa will remain intact as it should.Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'
According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works.Read More
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage
Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce.Read More
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions
Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.Read More
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.Read More
'We need parents' eyes and ears to identify unsafe scholar transport vehicles'
Western Cape Chief Director for Transport Regulation speaks on scholar transport regulations after fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.Read More
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor
The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.Read More
Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.Read More