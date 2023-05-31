Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
Local actor, Patrick Ndlovu has died at 85 years old.
The actor was best known for his role as Sizwe Moloi in the SABC1 drama series 'Zone 14' and as school principal, Mr Thembu, in the popular television series, 'Yizo Yizo.'
The details around his death is still unclear but his managing agency, Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), confirmed his death on social media earlier today (May 31).
Tributes from fans and industry professionals are pouring in online, honouring the actor's character and legacy.
Directing on Zone 14. Many years ago. Ntate Patrick was so gentle and kind. I was still very much in my shell at this age. Ever so encouraging. We grew close. A memorable time. Rest in power. You will be missed by many. #RIPPatrickNdlovu pic.twitter.com/efCJO9CYEe' Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) May 31, 2023
We are shattered💔 Our sincere condolences to his family. #RIPPatrickNdlovu pic.twitter.com/wFHljukCEr' Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) May 31, 2023
Patrick Ndlovu has passed away 💔🙏🏽 rest in peace ☹️#RIPPatrickNdlovu pic.twitter.com/IVpaDsciJw' Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 31, 2023
SABC 1 would like to send condolences to the family of legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, for their loss. The channel is saddened by his passing.' SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) May 31, 2023
We will remember him fondly for his starring roles on our drama's Yizo Yizo and Zone 14. #RIPPatrickNdlovu pic.twitter.com/aVCTu0rg4A
Rest in eternal peace, Patrick Ndlovu - thank you for sharing your talent with us.
This article first appeared on KFM : Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MLASOUTHAFRICA/
