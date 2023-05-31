Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools All the news you need to know. 31 May 2023 2:19 PM
DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure' The Democratic Alliance is aiming to compel the arrest of Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa. 31 May 2023 1:43 PM
Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce. 31 May 2023 11:22 AM
View all Local
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana. 31 May 2023 11:00 AM
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week. 31 May 2023 10:15 AM
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise. 31 May 2023 11:13 AM
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent. 31 May 2023 10:46 AM
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals. 30 May 2023 9:26 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page. 31 May 2023 4:00 PM
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction. 31 May 2023 2:59 PM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting” The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media. 31 May 2023 1:21 PM
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year. 31 May 2023 11:37 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Tale... 31 May 2023 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed. 31 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

31 May 2023 2:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
extinction
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

CNN reported that dozens of academics and AI industry leaders have called for the threat of Artificial Intelligence to be made a global priority.

The Center for AI Safety issued a statement, saying that mitigating the threat of extinction as a result of AI should be given the same attention as things like pandemics and nuclear war.

The signatories include Geoffrey Hinton who has been referred to as the ‘Godfather of AI’, and many others who have worked on AI.

They themselves are warning governments and the world about these mitigating factors that are needed.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

While those involved in this statement have said that although nothing dangerous is happening with AI yet, they can predict that there are enormous risks for the future if it falls into the wrong hands.

© willyambradberry/123rf.com
© willyambradberry/123rf.com

[They say] it could be used to develop new chemical weapons, enhance aerial combat and the list goes on and on.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

These are the boffins of AI who are now coming out and saying be afraid.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Dr Hinton… quit google over the fears of this scary tech that he had pioneered and he likens himself to Oppenheimer creating the first atomic bomb.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn




31 May 2023 2:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
extinction
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman

More from Lifestyle

New Citroën C3 launches in South Africa

[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet

31 May 2023 4:00 PM

The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), Facebook post

Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old

31 May 2023 1:55 PM

The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio presenter and tv personality, Dineo Ranaka. Photo: Instagram/dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”

31 May 2023 1:21 PM

The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Atahan Demir

Why kids start smoking and how you can help

31 May 2023 12:40 PM

This World No Tobacco Day, sound the alarm for the ‘ticking time bomb’ that is children smoking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Embajada de EEUU en la Argentina

Al Pacino is about to welcome his 4th child at 83 yrs old with 29 y/o girlfriend

31 May 2023 12:08 PM

Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant which means the god father will become the latter for the fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jacquespalut/123rf.com

‘Listing Jozi’ is back and more luxurious than ever

31 May 2023 11:58 AM

‘Listing Jozi’ returns, bigger than ever, to BBC Lifestyle on 31 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] WOW!! A pregnant woman lifts heavy weights in the gym

31 May 2023 11:51 AM

"That baby is going to have crazy genetics," tweeted @yoga_doll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] EXPLICIT: Teenage boy goes missing after jumping off a cruise ship

31 May 2023 11:48 AM

A teenage boy has gone missing after jumping off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not having this item on your phone is the main indicator of 'quiet wealth'

31 May 2023 10:26 AM

The 'quiet luxury' trend is trending online. It's a new term to describe an old practice - minimalist wealth without flaunting it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Van Ryn's has been awarded the title of the World's Best Wine Brandy at the prestigious 2023 World Brandy Awards. Picture credit: www.vanryns.co.za

The BEST brandy in the world can be found in...

31 May 2023 10:13 AM

Look no further! Local distillery Van Ryn's 15-year-old potstill brandy has been named the world's best at the prestigious World Brandy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”

Lifestyle Entertainment

Cape Town crash: Bakkie driver arrested after 5 children died

Local

Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa

Local

EWN Highlights

Makgoba says Health Ombudsman hasn't been tasked with probing cholera outbreak

31 May 2023 8:24 PM

Bester, Magudumana were deported & not extradited from Tanzania - Home Affairs

31 May 2023 6:52 PM

Maluleke: Lack of political leadership a root cause of poor local govt audits

31 May 2023 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA