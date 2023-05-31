



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

CNN reported that dozens of academics and AI industry leaders have called for the threat of Artificial Intelligence to be made a global priority.

The Center for AI Safety issued a statement, saying that mitigating the threat of extinction as a result of AI should be given the same attention as things like pandemics and nuclear war.

The signatories include Geoffrey Hinton who has been referred to as the ‘Godfather of AI’, and many others who have worked on AI.

They themselves are warning governments and the world about these mitigating factors that are needed. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

While those involved in this statement have said that although nothing dangerous is happening with AI yet, they can predict that there are enormous risks for the future if it falls into the wrong hands.

© willyambradberry/123rf.com

[They say] it could be used to develop new chemical weapons, enhance aerial combat and the list goes on and on. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

These are the boffins of AI who are now coming out and saying be afraid. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Dr Hinton… quit google over the fears of this scary tech that he had pioneered and he likens himself to Oppenheimer creating the first atomic bomb. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn