Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-... 31 May 2023 7:21 PM
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!' According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works. 31 May 2023 4:40 PM
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease w... 31 May 2023 4:32 PM
View all Local
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana. 31 May 2023 11:00 AM
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week. 31 May 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent. 31 May 2023 10:46 AM
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals. 30 May 2023 9:26 PM
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb? New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products. 30 May 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund With the help of crowdfunding, the Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep its clinic fully operational with solar panels. 31 May 2023 6:03 PM
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page. 31 May 2023 4:00 PM
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction. 31 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting” The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media. 31 May 2023 1:21 PM
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year. 31 May 2023 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed. 31 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund

31 May 2023 6:03 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
#LoadShedding
#SPCA

With the help of crowdfunding, the Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep its clinic fully operational with solar panels.

The Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep the lights on and its clinic operational with solar panels.

The local animal organisation started a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds for the purchase and installation of solar panels.

Public relations officer Liana Marx said load shedding affects everyone, including animals.

“Without power, the Johannesburg SPCA cannot receive any phone calls, resulting in a rescue not being reported, which could ultimately lead to the animal dying.”

The clinic’s fridges, which store vaccinations and medications, and its theatre cannot operate without electricity.

“Our theatre cannot operate without power, which could result in the death of an animal on the table," Marx says.

With a goal of raising R100 000, the SPCA is looking for any donations where possible.

“We are desperately pleading with our supporters to make a R10 donation towards this project… Help us reach our goal of saving as many animals as possible – they need all of our help.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit the Johannesburg SPCA’s BackaBuddy page here.


This article first appeared on 947 : Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund




31 May 2023 6:03 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
#LoadShedding
#SPCA

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Liqui Fruit promo @LiquiFruit

New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!

31 May 2023 8:33 PM

LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Citroën C3 launches in South Africa

[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet

31 May 2023 4:00 PM

The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© willyambradberry/123rf.com

Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

31 May 2023 2:59 PM

As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), Facebook post

Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old

31 May 2023 1:55 PM

The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio presenter and tv personality, Dineo Ranaka. Photo: Instagram/dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”

31 May 2023 1:21 PM

The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Atahan Demir

Why kids start smoking and how you can help

31 May 2023 12:40 PM

This World No Tobacco Day, sound the alarm for the ‘ticking time bomb’ that is children smoking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Embajada de EEUU en la Argentina

Al Pacino is about to welcome his 4th child at 83 yrs old with 29 y/o girlfriend

31 May 2023 12:08 PM

Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant which means the god father will become the latter for the fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jacquespalut/123rf.com

‘Listing Jozi’ is back and more luxurious than ever

31 May 2023 11:58 AM

‘Listing Jozi’ returns, bigger than ever, to BBC Lifestyle on 31 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] WOW!! A pregnant woman lifts heavy weights in the gym

31 May 2023 11:51 AM

"That baby is going to have crazy genetics," tweeted @yoga_doll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] EXPLICIT: Teenage boy goes missing after jumping off a cruise ship

31 May 2023 11:48 AM

A teenage boy has gone missing after jumping off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa

Local

Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old

Lifestyle Entertainment

Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

OR Tambo International Airport declared safe after evacuation procedure

1 June 2023 12:11 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ohulumeni bombimbi babulala intuthuko, umbhikisho kagesi eSoweto

31 May 2023 11:36 PM

The day that was: Ace Magashule guilty of misconduct, municipalities' stolen Rbs

31 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA