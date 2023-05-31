Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund
The Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep the lights on and its clinic operational with solar panels.
The local animal organisation started a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds for the purchase and installation of solar panels.
Public relations officer Liana Marx said load shedding affects everyone, including animals.
“Without power, the Johannesburg SPCA cannot receive any phone calls, resulting in a rescue not being reported, which could ultimately lead to the animal dying.”
The clinic’s fridges, which store vaccinations and medications, and its theatre cannot operate without electricity.
“Our theatre cannot operate without power, which could result in the death of an animal on the table," Marx says.
With a goal of raising R100 000, the SPCA is looking for any donations where possible.
“We are desperately pleading with our supporters to make a R10 donation towards this project… Help us reach our goal of saving as many animals as possible – they need all of our help.”
If you would like to make a donation, visit the Johannesburg SPCA’s BackaBuddy page here.
This article first appeared on 947 : Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund
