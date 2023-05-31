Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report





- Only 38 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits for the year to end-June 2022

- That's an even worse performance than the previous year, when 41 received clean audits

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

The number of municipalities in South Africa that received clean audits dropped further in 2022.

Just 38 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits, down from 41 in the previous year - that's just under 15%.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke presented the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes to Parliament on Wednesday.

While there were fewer clean audits, there were fewer municipalities that received disclaimed audit outcomes the AG said.

During the year to end-June 2022 there were 104 unqualified audits and irregular expenditure currently at R30 billion.

Overall 2021-22 local government audit outcomes - Auditor-General @AuditorGen_SA

The Auditor-General said local government has been characterised by "dysfunctional municipalities, financial mismanagement, council and administrative instability, and crumbling municipal infrastructure".

She pointed out that this leads to deteriorating standards of living and service delivery failures, which result in protests.

The big summary I would offer is that there is a deterioration if you look right across the board. Even in those provinces where you see some improvements, there is concern that that improvement is not happening at the type of pace [required]... Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

Bruce Whitfield gets more insights from Maluleke on The Money Show.

When this new administration of local government took over just about a year ago the audit office shared its concern that the previous one had left things in a state worse than they'd inherited, she says.

The new officers were encouraged to drive the necessary improvement.

"Unfortunately the year under audit is one still characterised by transition and instability and so the recommendations we had given have not been implemented in a way that is impactful up to the year end we've dealt with.

The concern says the Auditor-General, is that the deterioration continues, as can be seen in the experience of citizens.

At the same time she adds, additional powers they've now into the fourth year of implementing ARE working.

Those powers are not quite a "sheriff's badge" or "revolver"... What we are able to do though is hold accounting officers accountable, to be able to refer matters to law enforcement for them to act on... Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

Our powers ARE working - what we've done is we've issued what are called material irregularities notifications, and we found a great deal of those where we found noncompliance that leads to financial losses. Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

The consequences of issuing these notifications she says, is that accounting officers have done what was necessary to protect financial resources.

"Thanks to us using our powers, R479 million of public resources have been protected."

As an example of one of the consequences of using these powers, Maluleke cites the ability to now pinpoint areas where accounting officers were failing to submit financials. And that is now coming right, she says.

But the reality is that the audit office needs more than just its own powers.

One can't rely on the audit office to do all of that with no responsiveness by other players in the ecosystem; it's crucial that municipalities themselves function properly with capable officials.... Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

