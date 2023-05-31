Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-... 31 May 2023 7:21 PM
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!' According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works. 31 May 2023 4:40 PM
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease w... 31 May 2023 4:32 PM
View all Local
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana. 31 May 2023 11:00 AM
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week. 31 May 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent. 31 May 2023 10:46 AM
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals. 30 May 2023 9:26 PM
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb? New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products. 30 May 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund With the help of crowdfunding, the Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep its clinic fully operational with solar panels. 31 May 2023 6:03 PM
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page. 31 May 2023 4:00 PM
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction. 31 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting” The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media. 31 May 2023 1:21 PM
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year. 31 May 2023 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed. 31 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report

31 May 2023 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Auditor General
Local government
Municipalities
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Audit
coalition governments
Tsakani Maluleke
audit outcomes
municipal audit

Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.

- Only 38 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits for the year to end-June 2022

- That's an even worse performance than the previous year, when 41 received clean audits

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

The number of municipalities in South Africa that received clean audits dropped further in 2022.

Just 38 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits, down from 41 in the previous year - that's just under 15%.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke presented the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes to Parliament on Wednesday.

While there were fewer clean audits, there were fewer municipalities that received disclaimed audit outcomes the AG said.

During the year to end-June 2022 there were 104 unqualified audits and irregular expenditure currently at R30 billion.

Overall 2021-22 local government audit outcomes - Auditor-General @AuditorGen_SA
Overall 2021-22 local government audit outcomes - Auditor-General @AuditorGen_SA

The Auditor-General said local government has been characterised by "dysfunctional municipalities, financial mismanagement, council and administrative instability, and crumbling municipal infrastructure".

She pointed out that this leads to deteriorating standards of living and service delivery failures, which result in protests.

The big summary I would offer is that there is a deterioration if you look right across the board. Even in those provinces where you see some improvements, there is concern that that improvement is not happening at the type of pace [required]...

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

Bruce Whitfield gets more insights from Maluleke on The Money Show.

When this new administration of local government took over just about a year ago the audit office shared its concern that the previous one had left things in a state worse than they'd inherited, she says.

The new officers were encouraged to drive the necessary improvement.

"Unfortunately the year under audit is one still characterised by transition and instability and so the recommendations we had given have not been implemented in a way that is impactful up to the year end we've dealt with.

RELATED: Unstable coalitions negatively impact local government audits - AG Maluleke

The concern says the Auditor-General, is that the deterioration continues, as can be seen in the experience of citizens.

At the same time she adds, additional powers they've now into the fourth year of implementing ARE working.

Those powers are not quite a "sheriff's badge" or "revolver"... What we are able to do though is hold accounting officers accountable, to be able to refer matters to law enforcement for them to act on...

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

Our powers ARE working - what we've done is we've issued what are called material irregularities notifications, and we found a great deal of those where we found noncompliance that leads to financial losses.

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

The consequences of issuing these notifications she says, is that accounting officers have done what was necessary to protect financial resources.

"Thanks to us using our powers, R479 million of public resources have been protected."

As an example of one of the consequences of using these powers, Maluleke cites the ability to now pinpoint areas where accounting officers were failing to submit financials. And that is now coming right, she says.

But the reality is that the audit office needs more than just its own powers.

One can't rely on the audit office to do all of that with no responsiveness by other players in the ecosystem; it's crucial that municipalities themselves function properly with capable officials....

Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General

Scroll to the top to hear more about the audit process, and watch the Auditor-General's presentation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report




31 May 2023 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Auditor General
Local government
Municipalities
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Audit
coalition governments
Tsakani Maluleke
audit outcomes
municipal audit

More from Business

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled

31 May 2023 9:48 PM

The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Liqui Fruit promo @LiquiFruit

New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!

31 May 2023 8:33 PM

LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Image: bafokengplatinum.co.za

Implats finally secures control of RBPlat after acquiring PIC's share

31 May 2023 8:06 PM

Impala Platinum has secured majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum after an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation to acquire its shareholding of 9.26%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows.

Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions

31 May 2023 11:13 AM

Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister

31 May 2023 10:46 AM

Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment Financial Income Profit Costs Costs Costs Budgeting Budgeting Concept. Image: 123rf

Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios

30 May 2023 9:26 PM

Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An incandescent light bulb with a burning filament. Image: 123rf

Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb?

30 May 2023 8:40 PM

New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation

30 May 2023 7:56 PM

Deflation is a generalised decline in prices, consumer spend and sometimes wages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands logo.

500% increase in loadshedding related costs, eats into Tiger Brands' profits

30 May 2023 7:20 PM

Tiger Brands produces several iconic South African food brands such as Beacon, All Gold, Tastic and Crosse & Blackwell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Debate on the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday 16 February 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour

30 May 2023 10:25 AM

The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'

31 May 2023 4:40 PM

According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the health department’s efforts to tackle Cholera. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/ Eyewitness News.

No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla

31 May 2023 4:32 PM

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease would be subject to tests by various government departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on 11 May 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa

31 May 2023 4:20 PM

Delivering his budget vote address in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to pull together to save power and thereby reduce load shedding by at least one stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of Phepha Foundation marched to China Mall in Durban after two employees were accused of asking women for sexual favours in exchange for jobs. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.

Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools

31 May 2023 2:19 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'

31 May 2023 1:43 PM

The Democratic Alliance is aiming to compel the arrest of Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage

31 May 2023 11:22 AM

Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers face a soaring risk of flash droughts in every major food-growing region in coming decades, new research shows.

Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions

31 May 2023 11:13 AM

Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana

31 May 2023 11:00 AM

Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister

31 May 2023 10:46 AM

Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The accident scene where five school children died in Cape Town along AZ Berman Drive on 30 May 2023. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot

'We need parents' eyes and ears to identify unsafe scholar transport vehicles'

31 May 2023 10:38 AM

Western Cape Chief Director for Transport Regulation speaks on scholar transport regulations after fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled

31 May 2023 9:48 PM

The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana

31 May 2023 11:00 AM

Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter

'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor

31 May 2023 10:15 AM

The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee

29 May 2023 8:08 AM

The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities

29 May 2023 7:08 AM

At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three women carry jars filled with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023, amid a deadly cholera outbreak. City officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21

26 May 2023 3:16 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot

Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot

26 May 2023 2:13 PM

According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister

26 May 2023 6:44 AM

The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA

25 May 2023 9:48 PM

Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

25 May 2023 6:09 PM

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa

Local

Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old

Lifestyle Entertainment

Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

OR Tambo International Airport declared safe after evacuation procedure

1 June 2023 12:11 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ohulumeni bombimbi babulala intuthuko, umbhikisho kagesi eSoweto

31 May 2023 11:36 PM

The day that was: Ace Magashule guilty of misconduct, municipalities' stolen Rbs

31 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA