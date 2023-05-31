Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Opinion
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla

31 May 2023 4:32 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Cholera
cholera deaths
Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease would be subject to tests by various government departments.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there wasn’t official evidence to prove the recent cholera outbreak stemmed from poor water quality.

The death toll following the outbreak of the waterborne disease currently stands at 24.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Phaahla said that the source of the disease would be subject to tests by various government departments.

Tshwane’s Hammanskraal area has been identified as a hotspot for the recent outbreak, as medical facilities in the township have been flooded with positive cases.

READ MORE:

Hammanskraal residents have voiced their frustration, insisting that the government has been supplying them with contaminated water for years.

Despite the water and sanitation department suggesting that the state of municipal wastewater treatment systems was deteriorating, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that an accurate conclusion could only be reached after tests were concluded.

"At this stage, we are looking everywhere because there is still no certainty. We are also looking at if it could be transmission by travelling."

However, Phaahla has not completely ruled out the possibility of the water being the source of the outbreak.

"Other issues are about the hygiene of water and what one can do to decontaminate any suspicious water, so we will be teaching communities about that and it is working, as numbers are going down very drastically."

Tshwane’s Rooivaal wastewater treatment works recently came under scrutiny due to its poor maintenance.


This article first appeared on EWN : No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla




Share this:
