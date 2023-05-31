



John Maytham interviews Desmond D'Sa, member of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA).

Loadshedding is the unwanted gift that keeps on giving, resulting in many turning to alternative energy sources – one being Karpowership.

According to reports, a five to 10-year contract between the government and Karpowership is in the works.

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

However, for many civil society organisations – including SDCEA – the environmental implications are a cause for concern.

D'Sa says that Karpowership is not the solution to our country's energy crisis.

He adds that there are alternative sources of power that's easily accessible, more cost-efficient, and less harmful on our environment and livelihoods.

Karpowership is not the answer. Desmond D'Sa, Member – South Durban Community Environmental Alliance

We can't see why so much money is going to be paid for a company and knock us into debt. Desmond D'Sa, Member – South Durban Community Environmental Alliance

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'