



CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is warning of a bleak winter without enough electricity.

But he’s moved to allay fears of a complete grid collapse.

Delivering his budget vote address in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa called on South Africans to pull together to save power and thereby reduce load shedding by at least one stage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government was pulling out all the stops to end the energy crisis once and for all.

But for now, he’s warning of a cold winter with stage four and five load shedding.

"We face a difficult winter ahead as demand increases and several units at Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg power stations are currently under repair and remain offline."

Ramaphosa has, however, moved to assure South Africans they won’t be left completely in the dark.

"We must reiterate that the risk of a national blackout remains extremely low. There are many safeguards in place to prevent such an eventuality from occurring. Load shedding allows Eskom to keep the system in balance at all times."

Ramaphosa said that until the end of the year, the country’s best hope was to reduce demand on the grid by turning off appliances not in use.

This article first appeared on EWN : Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa