Sasko to restore 1000 playgrounds with initiative to curb bullying





John Perlman interviews Martin Neethling, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo.

Unfortunately, bullying is still a major problem faced in schools, especially in areas where there are a lack of resources which could positively impact a child's development.

As a means to mitigate bullying, through the Siyasizana initivate, SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds to help promote positive play.

Neethling says that with the findings from research, they were able to determine the impacts of positive play, specifically within the early stages of a child's life.

In addition, reports indicated that bullying is the single biggest factor that holds children back during the critical developmental period in their lives.

As a result, SASKO has taken matters into their hands, with the aim of restoring over 1000 playgrounds to promote positive play and help reduce bullying as much as possible.

Neethling hopes to see the initiative grow with the assistance and support from businesses that are eager to help make a change.

We knew that the way to make this better was to make that playground bigger, and to make it bigger brighter and cleaner and safe. Martin Neethling, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – PepsiCo

I really hope that this is only the beginning. Martin Neethling, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – PepsiCo

