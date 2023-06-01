Bookery Mandela Day campaign aims to raise R1m for under-resourced schools in SA
Amy MacIver speaks to Lunga Nqadolo, Managing Director of The Bookery.
In 2013, The Bookery became an independent organisation and has continued to expand its reach and geographical footprint.
It creates well-stocked and well-run libraries in under-resourced public schools in South Africa.
The organisation has opened 92 school libraries in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape, providing over 92 000 school learners with access to 352 000 books.
This has also led to job creation, employing and training over 70 young community members to work in the libraries.
Its latest campaign aims to raise R1 million to purchase books in the mother tongue of learners, to be distributed to the different schools that have Bookery libraries.
The Bookery hopes to reach that target by Mandela Day on 18 July.
We are looking for financial donations mainly because we have specific African language books that we would like to buy.Lunga Nqadolo, Managing Director of The Bookery
With this campaign, we focused on ensuring that you can purchase language books in isiXhosa, isiZulu, Afrikaans, and other African languages, not English.Lunga Nqadolo, Managing Director of The Bookery.
We have seen that there's a great need in our schools for these language books.Lunga Nqadolo, Managing Director of The Bookery.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bookery Mandela Day campaign aims to raise R1m for under-resourced schools in SA
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1503/wavebreakmediamicro150308122/38145922-cute-little-boy-reading-book-in-the-library.jpg
