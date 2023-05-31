'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-... 31 May 2023 7:21 PM
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!' According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works. 31 May 2023 4:40 PM
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease w... 31 May 2023 4:32 PM
View all Local
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana. 31 May 2023 11:00 AM
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week. 31 May 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent. 31 May 2023 10:46 AM
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals. 30 May 2023 9:26 PM
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb? New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products. 30 May 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund With the help of crowdfunding, the Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep its clinic fully operational with solar panels. 31 May 2023 6:03 PM
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page. 31 May 2023 4:00 PM
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction. 31 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting” The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media. 31 May 2023 1:21 PM
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year. 31 May 2023 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed. 31 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro

31 May 2023 7:44 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Orlando Pirates
Nedbank Cup
MTN8
Buccaneers
#MSW
Jose Riveiro
Sea Robbers

Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro says being at the club is 'pure happiness' despite the early criticism he faced back when he was first appointed.

Riveiro was an unknown entity when he was appointed at Pirates in the beginning of the season, but its safe to say that he proved the doubters wrong.

Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. The Baccaneers also finished in second place in the league, to book a place in CAF Champions League for next season.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, the 47-year-old says a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes.

We are very competitive people and everything we do is to try for the opportunity to win trophies. We have the resources and players to make it possible so in a way it is also a relief. To have the opportunity to go the champions league with Pirates and to see them progress is great.

Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach

To see the progress and winning trophies at the same time is what every coach wants. There’s a huge push to gives the resources we need and we need to consider Pirates as title contenders in every competition. It doesn’t mean that you are going to make it every season but it has to be one of the targets at the start of the season.

Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach
jose-1jpg

Many people are tipping Riveiro’s chargers to be the main opposition to Mamelodi Sundowns and their dominant reign in the league for next season.

Pirates finished 16 points behind the champions this campaign, but Riveiro believes that gap can be closed.

I want to think that we are close, but you never know. We start from zero points but the development does not start from zero. You never know who will be fighting for the top but we have to compare to ourselves today with what we were yesterday and we have to respect all teams that compete with us.

Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach

We know that we lost key games last season and we need to find consistency because if you are not at the same level then it’s difficult to catch. We were not that far from the usual points total to win the league but they [Sundowns] were exceptional and you have to congratulate them on that.

Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach
jose-2jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Jose Riveiro:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro




31 May 2023 7:44 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Orlando Pirates
Nedbank Cup
MTN8
Buccaneers
#MSW
Jose Riveiro
Sea Robbers

More from Sport

Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level

30 May 2023 8:11 PM

Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 7:56 PM

Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA claimed gold at the 17th African Artistic Gymnastics competition. Photo: Twitter/@SAGymnastics

SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!

29 May 2023 10:14 AM

This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement

26 May 2023 7:59 PM

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final

26 May 2023 11:43 AM

Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)

26 May 2023 9:45 AM

The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win

25 May 2023 8:41 PM

Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!

25 May 2023 9:23 AM

The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win

24 May 2023 8:04 PM

Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Comrades Marathon Facebook page

102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place

24 May 2023 8:52 AM

South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa

Local

Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old

Lifestyle Entertainment

Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

OR Tambo International Airport declared safe after evacuation procedure

1 June 2023 12:11 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ohulumeni bombimbi babulala intuthuko, umbhikisho kagesi eSoweto

31 May 2023 11:36 PM

The day that was: Ace Magashule guilty of misconduct, municipalities' stolen Rbs

31 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA