'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro
Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro says being at the club is 'pure happiness' despite the early criticism he faced back when he was first appointed.
Riveiro was an unknown entity when he was appointed at Pirates in the beginning of the season, but its safe to say that he proved the doubters wrong.
Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. The Baccaneers also finished in second place in the league, to book a place in CAF Champions League for next season.
Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, the 47-year-old says a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes.
We are very competitive people and everything we do is to try for the opportunity to win trophies. We have the resources and players to make it possible so in a way it is also a relief. To have the opportunity to go the champions league with Pirates and to see them progress is great.Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach
To see the progress and winning trophies at the same time is what every coach wants. There’s a huge push to gives the resources we need and we need to consider Pirates as title contenders in every competition. It doesn’t mean that you are going to make it every season but it has to be one of the targets at the start of the season.Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach
Many people are tipping Riveiro’s chargers to be the main opposition to Mamelodi Sundowns and their dominant reign in the league for next season.
Pirates finished 16 points behind the champions this campaign, but Riveiro believes that gap can be closed.
I want to think that we are close, but you never know. We start from zero points but the development does not start from zero. You never know who will be fighting for the top but we have to compare to ourselves today with what we were yesterday and we have to respect all teams that compete with us.Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach
We know that we lost key games last season and we need to find consistency because if you are not at the same level then it’s difficult to catch. We were not that far from the usual points total to win the league but they [Sundowns] were exceptional and you have to congratulate them on that.Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach
Watch below for the full interview with Jose Riveiro:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro
More from Sport
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level
Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.Read More
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro
Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.Read More
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!
This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.Read More
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement
Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.Read More
[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final
Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday.Read More
[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)
The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.Read More
Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win
Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.Read More
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!
The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win
Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season.Read More