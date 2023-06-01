Lotto results: Wednesday, 31 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 are:
Lotto: 02, 14, 23, 33, 37, 49 B: 29
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 16, 19, 23, 27, 43 B: 44
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 08, 18, 31, 35, 37 B: 48
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 31/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 31, 2023
#LOTTO: 02, 14, 23, 33, 37, 49#BONUS: 29
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 16, 19, 23, 27, 43#BONUS: 44#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 08, 18, 31, 35, 37#BONUS: 48 pic.twitter.com/Vw4QZuwCFm
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 31 May 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
It's Pride Month! Watch the world's 1st-ever Pride March (1970, New York City)
June = Pride Month! Since 1970, LGBTQ+ people continue to gather together in June to march with pride for equal rights.Read More
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year
The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.Read More
Bookery Mandela Day campaign aims to raise R1m for under-resourced schools in SA
The money will be used to purchase books in the mother tongue of learners, and distributed to libraries across the country.Read More
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.Read More
Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund
With the help of crowdfunding, the Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep its clinic fully operational with solar panels.Read More
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet
The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn
As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”
The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.Read More