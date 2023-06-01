Health officials still tracing source of cholera - Phaahla
JOHANNESBURG - Heath officials are investigating the possibility that the source of the recent cholera outbreak in Tshwane is due to inter-provincial transmission linked to travelling.
Twenty-four people have since died from the bacterial disease in the past two weeks.
Twenty-three of the fatalities were recorded in Tshwane, with one in the Free State. However, there is speculation that the poor water quality in the capital city could be the cause of the recent cholera outbreak.
READ MORE:
-
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla
-
Source of cholera outbreak could be water tanker distributors - expert
-
Researchers testing if COVID-19 surveillance tool can track cholera spread
-
Too early to say whether cholera outbreak is over, say health officials
But the Department of Health has revealed an accurate source for the outbreak would only be determined following the conclusion of investigations.
Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said the first reported cholera case was that of a 56-year-old man, who travelled from Musina, Limpopo, to complete a three-week police training course in Hammanskraal.
He said the man complained of diarrhoea and abdominal pains on his fifth day in Gauteng that saw him hospitalised.
Phaahla said although this didn’t prove that the man was the source of the cholera outbreak, it was important to determine if there were possible sources. “I am mentioning this because as we trace where the origin of the germ of cholera is from, some of these things we have to reflect on.”
He said the 56-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital.
This article first appeared on EWN : Health officials still tracing source of cholera - Phaahla
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers.Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba
Former Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the Life Esidemeni incident where 144 people died left him, particularly, shocked.Read More
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled
The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.Read More
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'
According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works.Read More
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease would be subject to tests by various government departments.Read More
Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa
Delivering his budget vote address in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to pull together to save power and thereby reduce load shedding by at least one stage.Read More
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
All the news you need to know.Read More