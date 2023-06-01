38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
CAPE TOWN - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said only 38 out of 257 municipalities in South African achieved a clean audit.
Maluleke presented the local government audit outcomes for 2021/2022 to Parliament on Wednesday, painting bleak picture of the current state of municipalities. She also said irregular expenditure in local government in 2023 stood at R30 billion.
Maluleke told Parliament that that there was a deterioration in local government across the board.
READ MORE:
-
Maluleke: Lack of political leadership a root cause of poor local govt audits
-
Unstable coalitions negatively impact local government audits - AG Maluleke
-
It's taking too long to see positive change in govt depts, soes - AG Maluleke
She said only a handful of the over 200 municipalities achieved a clean audit.
“We have, in this year, the outcomes for local government that look as follows: 38 clean audits, meaning that on a net basis there has been a reduction in the number of clean audits.”
Maluleke also said instability in councils was negatively impacting audits.
“We’ve also seen that the councils, themselves, even when they are in place, are not well equipped and disciplined adequately to deal with their responsibilities.”
Member of Parliament have called for meetings with local government and National Treasury to address the decline in local government.
This article first appeared on EWN : 38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
Source : @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter
More from Politics
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled
The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.Read More
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor
The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.Read More
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee
The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.Read More
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities
At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21
All the news you need to know.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.Read More
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000
The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59.Read More
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers.Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba
Former Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the Life Esidemeni incident where 144 people died left him, particularly, shocked.Read More
Health officials still tracing source of cholera - Phaahla
A 56-year-old man travelling from Musina, Limpopo, to Hammanskraal, Gauteng, was the first reported case of the bacterial disease, which has since claimed 24 lives over two weeks.Read More
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled
The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.Read More
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'
According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works.Read More