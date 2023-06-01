It's Pride Month! Watch the world's 1st-ever Pride March (1970, New York City)
June is the month to highlight, celebrate and commemorate LGBTQ+ pride and equal rights for all.
The month observes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride and began after the Stonewall Riots which were a series of 'gay liberation protests' in 1969 in New York City.
The first gathering like this took place in 1970, where LGBTQ+ communities gathered in the thousands to celebrate and demonstrate equal rights for all, globally.
By all estimates, there were about 3000 to 5000 marchers at the inaugural Pride in New York City, and today marchers in New York City and globally celebrate Pride month in the millions.
Watch the historic first-ever Pride March below:
Some might say we've come a long way, pointing to rapidly changing attitudes in places such as Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Other people and countries still have a long way to go, especially in the rest of the Continent.
Most African countries are constitutional democracies that afford extensive rights and freedoms to their citizens and safeguard their dignity, though this seldom applies to their LGBT+ citizens.
So, while this is a month for celebration, it's also a good time to reflect on homosexuality in Africa...
1) Homosexuality is illegal in 38 African countries; Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Comoros, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
2) There is no criminal law against homosexuality in 16 African countries (Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, and South Africa).
3) In Mauritania, Sudan, northern Nigeria, and southern Somalia, individuals found guilty of ‘homosexuality’ face the death penalty.
4) Attempts to further criminalize homosexuality are taking place in South Sudan, Burundi, Liberia, and Nigeria. Uganda is the latest country to join the anti-gay rights law which calls for life in prison.
However, there is SOME progress...
Cape Verde decriminalized homosexuality in 2004, and since 2009, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, and Seychelles have also committed to decriminalizing homosexuality.
South Africa remains the beacon in Africa.
Here's to celebrating pride month while remembering that we are not truly free until everyone can enjoy equal rights.
This article first appeared on KFM : It's Pride Month! Watch the world's 1st-ever Pride March (1970, New York City)
