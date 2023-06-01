Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Rudi Buys, Stellenbosch University’s convocation Executive Vice Chair.
On Thursday evening (1 June), the Stellenbosch University convocation will gather for a meeting where two motions against members of the executive committee will be voiced.
Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism surfaced against Rector and Vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.
Buys says that it's important for colleagues, who make up the convocation, to be given the platform to express their concerns.
One motion is against the vice president of the executive committee, Dr Rudi Buys (on the basis that he sewed division), which he plans to contest.
The second motion is against the remainder of the executive committee.
Buys has been excluded from this, as according to the committee, he's been engaging with members.
According to Buys, what's going on goes further than the investigation against De Villiers.
He says that transformation and diversity are at the core of the debate.
The issues of language, of transformation, of quality, of race; all those issues are inevitably on the table tonight.Dr Rudi Buys, Convocation Executive Vice Chair – Stellenbosch University
I think that's good, I think that's right; to have an open and frank discussion on what's happening with the University.Dr Rudi Buys, Convocation Executive Vice Chair – Stellenbosch University
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
