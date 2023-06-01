Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
Tom Holland celebrated his 27th birthday today (1 June)!
The British actor rose to great popularity for his role as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.
He was even dubbed one of the most popular actors of his generation by several publications.
Let’s celebrate with seven facts you probably didn’t know about him:
· His full name is Thomas Stanley Holland.
· He had his first kiss at 12 years old on the theatre stage. He played the lead in Billy Elliot: The Musical at Victoria Palace Theatre in London's West End.
tom holland starring billy elliot in london's west end (2008) ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8q3CpoBZAg' elle TOM DAY (@myspideyswift) January 22, 2022
· His mother sent him to carpentry school as a backup plan, in case acting didn’t work out. He was thankfully called back to continue auditioning for his Marvel role and didn’t finish the course.
· His favourite Marvel movies areIron Man, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame.
· He is a big fan of football and Formula 1.
· The worse job he has ever had was being a ‘pot washer in a pub’.
· He had a crush on Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen (who plays Wanda/Scarlet Witch).
"I think Scarlet Witch is pretty hot, you know. I think Elizabeth Olsen is super hot and really nice as well. She was really nice to me at the premiere,” he told British GQ.
tom holland & elizabeth olsen. that's. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/64SYfvEmZ2' fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 14, 2021
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Holland_(28652895005).jpg
More from Entertainment
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”
The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.Read More
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates
The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year.Read More
Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent
The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Talent.Read More
Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)
Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper.Read More
Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!
With a career spanning 65 years, let's look back at his 10 greatest films.Read More
How Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years
For the past 50 years, Turner practised Soka Gakkai, a branch of International Nichiren Buddhism.Read More
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!
From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'!Read More