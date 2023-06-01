Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers. 1 June 2023 9:43 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba Former Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the Life Esidemeni incident where 144 people died left him, particularly... 1 June 2023 9:05 AM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-... 31 May 2023 7:21 PM
View all Politics
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Implats finally secures control of RBPlat after acquiring PIC's share Impala Platinum has secured majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum after an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation... 31 May 2023 8:06 PM
View all Business
It's Pride Month! Watch the world's 1st-ever Pride March (1970, New York City) June = Pride Month! Since 1970, LGBTQ+ people continue to gather together in June to march with pride for equal rights. 1 June 2023 9:16 AM
Bookery Mandela Day campaign aims to raise R1m for under-resourced schools in SA The money will be used to purchase books in the mother tongue of learners, and distributed to libraries across the country. 1 June 2023 8:10 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 31 May 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 1 June 2023 5:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed. 31 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
View all Opinion
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids

1 June 2023 10:17 AM
by Amy Fraser
russia and ukraine
Children Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".

Bongani Bingwa interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Nineteen thousand Ukrainian children have been 'stolen' and sent to Russia where they're allegedly indoctrinated, threatened and forcibly adopted by Russians.

Older children have been placed in the Russian military.

Both Putin and Russia's children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova have been charged with war crimes for the alleged abductions.

They have denied the claims.

Gilchrist says that parents have taken matters into their own hands, journeying into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue their children.

RELATED: (WATCH) Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities

There are extraordinary tales emerging.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It really pulls at the heart.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




1 June 2023 10:17 AM
by Amy Fraser
russia and ukraine
Children Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

More from World

Kosovo-Serbia row leaves Nato peacekeepers under attack

[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured

31 May 2023 2:00 PM

Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future.

© id1974/123rf.com

Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow

31 May 2023 12:18 PM

On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow.

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane

31 May 2023 11:26 AM

Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed.

FILE: The impact of the drug 'tranq'. Picture: @urbanvisuals2.0/tiktok screenshot

[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'

30 May 2023 1:15 PM

Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days.

Source: screengrab from TikTok user @sambladeco, video posted 24 April

[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school

30 May 2023 10:35 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.

© id1974/123rf.com

South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates

30 May 2023 8:26 AM

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit.

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?

29 May 2023 5:26 PM

The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden.

FILE: United States flag. Picture: waggtime from Pixabay

USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans

29 May 2023 3:25 PM

Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans.

Picture: klyakhin/123rf.com

Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone

29 May 2023 2:18 PM

A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie.

FILE: Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Walters performing in a Nazi-style costume at a concert in 2010. Picture: GabeMc via Wikimedia Commons

Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert

29 May 2023 1:11 PM

The former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters is being investigated for wearing a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Germany.

More from Politics

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise

1 June 2023 9:40 AM

The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled

31 May 2023 9:48 PM

The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report

31 May 2023 7:21 PM

Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana

31 May 2023 11:00 AM

Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter

'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor

31 May 2023 10:15 AM

The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee

29 May 2023 8:08 AM

The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities

29 May 2023 7:08 AM

At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.

FILE: Three women carry jars filled with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023, amid a deadly cholera outbreak. City officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21

26 May 2023 3:16 PM

All the news you need to know.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot

Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot

26 May 2023 2:13 PM

According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister

26 May 2023 6:44 AM

The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.

'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
Politics Local

Politics Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 31 May 2023
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba
Local

Local

Water Dept set to release report on state of drinking water quality in SA
1 June 2023 2:06 PM

1 June 2023 2:06 PM

'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
1 June 2023 1:40 PM

1 June 2023 1:40 PM

'Health Ombud has created millionaires out of Esidimeni', says concerned Makgoba
1 June 2023 1:01 PM

1 June 2023 1:01 PM

