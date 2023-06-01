Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Bongani Bingwa interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Nineteen thousand Ukrainian children have been 'stolen' and sent to Russia where they're allegedly indoctrinated, threatened and forcibly adopted by Russians.
Older children have been placed in the Russian military.
Both Putin and Russia's children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova have been charged with war crimes for the alleged abductions.
They have denied the claims.
Gilchrist says that parents have taken matters into their own hands, journeying into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue their children.
There are extraordinary tales emerging.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It really pulls at the heart.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Matti Karstedt
