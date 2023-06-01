Tech firm Ndivia joins trillion dollar club, following likes of Apple and Amazon

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa. 1 June 2023 12:34 PM
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000 The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59. 1 June 2023 11:04 AM
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers. 1 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Local
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across... 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable. 1 June 2023 8:38 AM
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?' SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021. 1 June 2023 1:47 PM
South Africans ditch gym and DStv to manage high cost of living – survey With the ever-growing cost of living in South Africa, it comes as no surprise that non-essential expenses are getting the chop to... 1 June 2023 11:19 AM
Study shows heat can spur human migration The findings of a study suggests that heat plays a part in peoples’ intention to move, while also threatening their health. 1 June 2023 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
View all Opinion
Tech firm Ndivia joins trillion dollar club, following likes of Apple and Amazon

1 June 2023 1:00 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Artificial Intelligence
Vestact
Nvidia
Vestact Asset Management
microchips
microchip shortage

US tech firm Nvidia temporarily became a $1 trillion company on Tuesday morning.

Bruce Whitfield is joined by Byron Lotter, portfolio manager at Vestact to talk about 'the Nvidia effect'.

- The tech firm's share price on Monday at peaked at $419

- Nvidia has a 95% share of the GPU market.

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

The (micro) chips are certainly not down for California-based tech company Nvidia, which entered the 'trillion dollar club', albeit briefly, this week.

The microchip manufacturer opened on the markets at just over $405 per share, on Monday and peaked at $419 a share, joining the likes of Apple and Microsoft who had previously joined the club in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

But it was a brief sojourn into the trillion dollar stratosphere - by the time the markets had closed the share price had dipped to $401.1, leaving Nvidia's stock worth $992 billion.

Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager at Vestact, says it has been a fabulous ride up for the megafirm.

It's actually our second biggest holding, mostly on the back of this fantastic performance.

Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact

Even at maybe $250 a share I was thinking... maybe this is running a little bit hard.

Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact

So what's behind Ndivia's success? AI. Artificial Intelligence.

AI products like ChatGPT rely on computers which run on microchips called graphics processing units (GPUs) and Nvidia has a 95% share of the GPU market.

When it comes to AI, it's incredibly productive, incredibly helpful and useful for everyday life.

Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact

While COVID-19 decimated some firms, business boomed for Nvidia during the early days of the pandemic due to a GPU shortage.

But far from being a new kid on the block, Nvidia has been around for more than 30 years.

According to its last quarterly earnings, Nvidia saw over $2 billion in profit in three months.




