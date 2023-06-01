



As South Africans continue to feel the financial pinch of the current cost of living, many have resorted to cutting non-essential expenses, like subscription services, to save some cash.

DStv and gym members are among the biggest casualties, according to market research company, InfoQuest.

They asked 300 people what subscription services, policies and/or contracts they cancelled in the last six months.

Data showed that 25% of the 300 people surveyed cancelled their gym memberships while 18% scrapped their DStv subscriptions.

Other cuts: · Household contents insurance – 10% · Funeral policy – 9% · Medical aid – 9%

InfoQuest operations director Claire Heckrath says research indicated that people under 35 were more likely to cancel their household insurance, medical aid and funeral policies.

“While it may be tempting to cancel personal insurance policies to save money, it is important to recognise the potential risks and consequences.”

“It is crucial to carefully evaluate the potential risks, consult with professionals and make informed decisions based on individual circumstances,” Heckrath says.

This article first appeared on 947 : South Africans ditch gym and DStv to manage high cost of living – survey