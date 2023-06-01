'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard, about the various ways to overcome loneliness.
A survey carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic looking at global mental health has revealed that about 33 percent of adults worldwide experienced feelings of loneliness.
The Statista survey also reveals that of 28 countries surveyed, South Africa ranked number six with regard to loneliness.
Speaking to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard , Lester Kiewit asks why, in a country of 60 million people, are so many of us feeling lonely?
RELATED: The psychology behind the rise of single, lonely men
Some people can't handle being around other people and they derive loneliness from that.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
It's important to remember that being lonely isn't the same as being alone, says Rogers.
You can feel lonely in amongst a crowd.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
Despite many of us interacting every day with millions of others digitally, it seems social media has been unable to fill the void many of us still feel.
It's the irony of being in the most connected time of all and yet not being connected with anybody.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
Fostering a connection with people in real life can be really difficult.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
RELATED:Why being lonely isn't the same as being alone
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/looking-for-a-friend-bear-165263/
More from Lifestyle
South Africans ditch gym and DStv to manage high cost of living – survey
With the ever-growing cost of living in South Africa, it comes as no surprise that non-essential expenses are getting the chop to make ends meet.Read More
Study shows heat can spur human migration
The findings of a study suggests that heat plays a part in peoples’ intention to move, while also threatening their health.Read More
It's Pride Month! Watch the world's 1st-ever Pride March (1970, New York City)
June = Pride Month! Since 1970, LGBTQ+ people continue to gather together in June to march with pride for equal rights.Read More
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year
The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.Read More
Bookery Mandela Day campaign aims to raise R1m for under-resourced schools in SA
The money will be used to purchase books in the mother tongue of learners, and distributed to libraries across the country.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 31 May 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.Read More
Joburg SPCA hoping to keep the lights on with solar fund
With the help of crowdfunding, the Johannesburg SPCA is hoping to keep its clinic fully operational with solar panels.Read More
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet
The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More