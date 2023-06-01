Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'

1 June 2023 1:47 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Social media
loneliness
lonely
#Depression
Solitude vs Loneliness

SA is ranked sixth in the world with regards to loneliness, according to a survey carried out in 2021.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard, about the various ways to overcome loneliness.

Image: www.pexels.com
Image: www.pexels.com

A survey carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic looking at global mental health has revealed that about 33 percent of adults worldwide experienced feelings of loneliness.

The Statista survey also reveals that of 28 countries surveyed, South Africa ranked number six with regard to loneliness.

Speaking to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard , Lester Kiewit asks why, in a country of 60 million people, are so many of us feeling lonely?

RELATED: The psychology behind the rise of single, lonely men

Some people can't handle being around other people and they derive loneliness from that.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

It's important to remember that being lonely isn't the same as being alone, says Rogers.

You can feel lonely in amongst a crowd.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

Despite many of us interacting every day with millions of others digitally, it seems social media has been unable to fill the void many of us still feel.

It's the irony of being in the most connected time of all and yet not being connected with anybody.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

Fostering a connection with people in real life can be really difficult.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

RELATED:Why being lonely isn't the same as being alone


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'In a country of 60 million people, why are so many of us feeling lonely?'




