[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator in the Transnational Threats and International Crimes Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.
From Radovan Krejcir, who is wanted for extradition by the Czech Republic government, to Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, who has been on the run for decades and wanted for crimes related to the Rwandan genocide, the list goes on.
More than 60 fugitives who have been wanted on Interpol Red Notices and extradition requests have reportedly been arrested in our country in recent years.
Els says that while it is good that the law enforcement agencies have managed to arrest so many wanted persons, it is worrying that so many have been able to hideout in South Africa.
He says that one of the reasons this is such an attractive destination for wanted persons is because corruption amongst state actors has made it easy not only to enter the country, but also to avoid legal consequences.
Els adds that failures within our law enforcement services also contribute to why fugitives choose to hide in South Africa.
It makes it, for these people, very lucrative because they do not fear prosecution in South Africa because of corruption.Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator - Institute for Security Studies
We have got a failing intelligence service, we have got a failing police service, as well as a failing judiciary… For these guys, the odds of them being brought to court are not very high.Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator - Institute for Security Studies
