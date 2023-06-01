[WATCH]: Don't judge a book by its cover - Man United star can SMILE!
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you know someone who appears to be unfriendly but turns out to be a lovely person?
This is after Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka said people judge him for not smiling.
In an interview in the UK, Wan-Bissaka clarified that he is friendly and always gives people his time when they want to speak to him.
@tptfootball The message from Aaron Wan-Bissaka? Don’t judge a book by its cover #wanbissaka #aaronwanbissaka #manchesterunited #manutd ♬ she knows - favsoundds
