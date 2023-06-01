[WATCH]: Woman bids goodbye to her car after it becomes a 'financial burden'





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How are you surviving these tough times of economic uncertainty in South Africa?

A woman (@PotsoWaMologadi) on TikTok getting her car repossessed due to financial burden is TRENDING.

In the video, she bids her Mazda 2 a sad final farewell, saying, "You were a bad financial decision, but I still loved you still, I love you."

@potso_wabokarabo You were a bad financial decision, but i loved you,still do. I love you❤️ ♬ Sobonana - Q Twins

