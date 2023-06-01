[WATCH]: Woman bids goodbye to her car after it becomes a 'financial burden'
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How are you surviving these tough times of economic uncertainty in South Africa?
A woman (@PotsoWaMologadi) on TikTok getting her car repossessed due to financial burden is TRENDING.
In the video, she bids her Mazda 2 a sad final farewell, saying, "You were a bad financial decision, but I still loved you still, I love you."
@potso_wabokarabo
You were a bad financial decision, but i loved you,still do. I love you❤️♬ Sobonana - Q Twins
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI
The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture.Read More
[LISTEN] SALGA acting CEO speaks on local government audit outcomes
South African Local Government Association acting CEO Mthobeli Kolisa has given his take on the local government audit outcomes.Read More
[LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'
South Africa and Zimbabwe are rated as two of the most miserable countries in the world, according to Hanke's Annual Misery Index.Read More
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.Read More
Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000
The latest Household Affordability Index has revealed that the average price of a household food basket set you back R5071,59.Read More
Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claims
Members of the convocation are seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism against Wim de Villiers.Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
SA's health system a 'dysfunctional mess' that can't be fixed - says Makgoba
Former Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said the Life Esidemeni incident where 144 people died left him, particularly, shocked.Read More
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across the country, with councils ‘not well equipped and disciplined adequately’ to handle their duties.Read More