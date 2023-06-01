[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
Do you remember how to skip?
You know… the thing you used to do as kids, where you move forward hopping from one leg to another - the question is going viral on TikTok.
Hashtag #skippingchallenge and #forgothowtoskip currently has over 90 million videos posted with the hashtags combined.
Multiple videos show people’s failed (and hilarious) attempts at firstly, remembering the act of skipping and then trying to skip.
Many are saying that this trend is blowing up because it reminds adults of "the good old days".
Those were the days when youngsters went outside to play with each other as opposed to staring at screens or playing video games all day, which most young people now do... (insert nostalgia, here).
Of course, this is fun to watch... and extra cute when grandparents get involved.
Watch some of these videos below.
@maryborderskennedy #skip #skippinginstyle #skipchallenge #pawpawsteve ♬ Stayin Alive - Bee Gees
@cant_standra His face at the end 😍🕺🏻 #skipping #skipchallenge #skippingchallenge #skip #skippinginstyle ♬ Stayin Alive - Bee Gees
@trinakaydesigns I asked my son-in-law if he remembered how to skip. Here is attempt #1.... #forgothowtoskip #howtoskip #growingupsucks ♬ original sound - Trina Kay
@nickelback_loves_u Thought this “forgot how to skip” trend was a joke. I was mistaken 😂. @Morris-Jenkins #forgothowtoskip #howtoskip #funnyvideos #trending #skipchallenge #fypシ ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282
@_cheese_only_ Grandma does NOT remember how to skip! #skipchallenge ♬ original sound - Stephen Skipper
@missmeetsgeorg.philly200 #duet with @Nunya Bidness #skipchallenge #skip #skipchallenge #skiptomylou #tryharder #🤣🤣🤣 ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
After these, it appears some adults forgot how to skip - do YOU remember how to skip?
Try it in the name of your childhood, AKA, "the good old days."
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@maryborderskennedy/video/7234644348904672555
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
[WATCH]: Don't judge a book by its cover - Man United star can SMILE!
After being judged for not smiling, Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has clarified that he's actually a friendly guy.Read More
[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens
A ripping little road rocket, this current Clio is a lekker time on the road.Read More
Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice
A consumer recently won her case at the National Consumer Tribunal when she refused to pay twice for the same repair on her car.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What if you buy a used car in worse condition than you realised?'
Consumer journalist Knowler approached the We Buy Cars about the Dekra test dealers use to test whether used cars are road worthy.Read More
Want your money to strecth a little further? Factory shops could be the answer
The cost of living is affects us all, but shopping at factory shops can make it a little easier on your wallet.Read More
'Be proactive to get a handle on your debt payments'
Head of Financial Wellness at Nedbank Dr Frank Magwegwe advises that you should reach out to the bank and advise them of your situation if you find yourself starting to struggle to make payments.Read More
[LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'
South Africa and Zimbabwe are rated as two of the most miserable countries in the world, according to Hanke's Annual Misery Index.Read More
Sasko to restore 1000 playgrounds with initiative to curb bullying
Sasko is set to restore more than 1000 playgrounds to promote positive play as a means to mitigate bullying with a new initiative.Read More
More from Entertainment
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland.Read More
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”
The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.Read More
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates
The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year.Read More
Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent
The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Talent.Read More
Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)
Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper.Read More
Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!
With a career spanning 65 years, let's look back at his 10 greatest films.Read More
How Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years
For the past 50 years, Turner practised Soka Gakkai, a branch of International Nichiren Buddhism.Read More