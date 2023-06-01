[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't





Do you remember how to skip?

You know… the thing you used to do as kids, where you move forward hopping from one leg to another - the question is going viral on TikTok.

Hashtag #skippingchallenge and #forgothowtoskip currently has over 90 million videos posted with the hashtags combined.

Multiple videos show people’s failed (and hilarious) attempts at firstly, remembering the act of skipping and then trying to skip.

Many are saying that this trend is blowing up because it reminds adults of "the good old days".

Those were the days when youngsters went outside to play with each other as opposed to staring at screens or playing video games all day, which most young people now do... (insert nostalgia, here).

Of course, this is fun to watch... and extra cute when grandparents get involved.

Watch some of these videos below.

After these, it appears some adults forgot how to skip - do YOU remember how to skip?

Try it in the name of your childhood, AKA, "the good old days."

