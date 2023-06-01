



Africa Melane speaks with Mthobeli Kolisa, Acting CEO of the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

Of 257 municipalities only 38 achieved clean audit for the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.

In addition to this municipalities racked up billions of rands in fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure.

Kolisa says that Salga is concerned about the outcomes but welcome this report as it gives South Africans insight into the state of finances in municipalities and what needs to be done.

He adds that it should be taken into account this deals with financial statements for 2021 to 2022 and there were elections in November 2021.

This cohort if local government really was getting into the job during that time, it was just six months into the job. Mthobeli Kolisa, Acting CEO - SALGA

He also notes that there was no regression from the previous year, which he says gives a sense of hope.

Kolisa says that a one of the focuses of municipalities must be addressing fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke (third from right) briefed the standing committee on the Auditor-General on the 2021/22 local government audit outcomes on 31 May 2023. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

We are calling on our municipalities to focus on that to make sure that none of the fruitless and wasteful expenditure goes unattended to. Mthobeli Kolisa, Acting CEO - SALGA

Our support to municipalities is going to be on, among other things, making sure that there is better record management. Mthobeli Kolisa, Acting CEO - SALGA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] SALGA acting CEO speaks on local government audit outcomes