Africa's Just Transition

The urgent need to combat climate change has prompted countries around the world to transition away from carbon emissions and embrace sustainable energy sources. In Africa, this transition presents both opportunities and challenges.

Governments across Africa are recognizing the importance of developing comprehensive plans to address climate change through mitigation and adaptation policies. Collaboration between governments, social partners, and financial institutions is crucial in achieving a just transition and ensuring a sustainable future.

Renewable energy is key to the future of Africa. We need to have sustainable sources or we need to plan and Africa, given that we are endowed with all these minerals, we are key in this transition. Crystal Orderson

Renewable energy holds the key to Africa's future. The continent is endowed with vast potential for solar power, hydropower, and wind energy. Private capital inflows into climate-related investments in Africa have reached approximately $17 billion. However, further investment is required to accelerate the transition. The partnership between RMB and the German development agency, KfW Development Bank has established a special facility worth R1.3 billion to support investment in small and medium-sized renewable energy projects across Africa. The blended funding arrangement aims to provide alternative funding sources for these projects, ensuring they receive the necessary financial support for their development.

East Africa, particularly Kenya, has made significant progress in renewable energy development. Hydropower has played a pivotal role in Kenya's energy mix, contributing to increased electricity access and economic growth. International organizations, such as the European Investment Bank, have provided funding for renewable energy projects and the rehabilitation of existing power stations. The African Development Bank's Green Bank initiative aims to reduce financing costs and mobilize the private sector in supporting sustainable energy projects.

While regional and continental initiatives are important, individual African countries must develop tailored approaches to address their specific energy needs and available resources. This involves conducting thorough assessments of energy sources, identifying necessary investments, and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as international development agencies.

Continued investment, collaboration, and tailored strategies are essential to achieving a just transition and mitigating the impacts of climate change. As African countries forge ahead, the path toward a greener future requires determination, innovation, and collective action.

In East Africa, we see hydropower being the big player or one of the big players and Kenya, because it's the largest economy in eastern central Africa, is growing phenomenally, despite having to deal with different climate change challenges. Crystal Orderson

