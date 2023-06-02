Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Rwandan genocide fugitive appears in Cape Town court

2 June 2023 3:07 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
BRICS
City of Tshwane
President Vladimir Putin
Joe Phaahla
1994 Rwandan genocide

All the news you need to know.

The arrest of an international fugitive in Paarl takes the lead on The Midday Report today.

After 22 years on the run, Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema was taken into custody in Paarl. The 55-year-old is accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide in that country. Kayishema was apprehended after a joint operation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Interpol. He faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ntuthuzelo Nene of the EWN newsroom.

He's the most wanted remaining fugitive of the Rwandan genocide. He's accused of ordering the killing of 2000 people, [who were] hiding inside a church.

Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.

Other key issue on The Midday Report today:

  • Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announces the new Health Ombud.

  • Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court.

  • BRICS Foreign Affairs Minister meeting continues in Cape Town.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Rwandan genocide fugitive appears in Cape Town court




