The Midday Report Express: Rwandan genocide fugitive appears in Cape Town court





The arrest of an international fugitive in Paarl takes the lead on The Midday Report today.

After 22 years on the run, Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema was taken into custody in Paarl. The 55-year-old is accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide in that country. Kayishema was apprehended after a joint operation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Interpol. He faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ntuthuzelo Nene of the EWN newsroom.

He's the most wanted remaining fugitive of the Rwandan genocide. He's accused of ordering the killing of 2000 people, [who were] hiding inside a church. Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.

Other key issue on The Midday Report today:

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announces the new Health Ombud.

Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court.

BRICS Foreign Affairs Minister meeting continues in Cape Town.

