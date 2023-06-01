



On Lunch with EB Inglis, EB reports on the recently released Hanke's Annual Misery Index (HAMI) which ranks Zimbabwe as the "most miserable country in the world" while South Africa features on the list too.

So, how does this index work?

The Index is made annually by Steve Hanke, a professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University.

The list is calculated by taking the rate of unemployment (multiplied by two), inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita.

These are all considered “bad” factors which create misery amongst people in that country.

The index lists 157 countries, Zimbabwe takes the number one spot with inflation as it's highest contributing factor.

And South Africa ranks 16th for unemployment (we know, we thought it would be for loadshedding too).

Thanks to stunning inflation, high unemployment, high lending rates, and anemic real GDP growth, Zimbabwe clocks in as the WORLD'S MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/0uhfnWQUyW ' Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 21, 2023

The Ukraine made the top ten, taking the eighth spot on the list, owing to the war-induced low rate of unemployment.

So, what's the least miserable country?

Switzerland! They're politically neutral and have great chocolate too.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'