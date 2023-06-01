Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

- Branding expert Zetu Damane picks an example of one car dealership's online content as her advertising hero of the week

- Looking at Mit-Mak Motors' work, she's inclined to believe that clever content creators pose more of a risk to the industry than artificial intelligence

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, content from car dealership Mit-Mak Motors is the hero pick for Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Screengrab from Mit-Mak Motors video @bobbypetkov.mmm
Screengrab from Mit-Mak Motors video @bobbypetkov.mmm

While adverts from "these little dealerships" are typically bad, this particular example is delightful Damane enthuses.

She clarifies that it qualifies more as content creation posted online, rather than a traditional ad.

The dealership humorously ties divorce into this piece - "car-buying advice for recently divorced women" is the intro from the host, Mit-Mak CEO Bobby Flentov.

This one is really funny, and also rich in insight.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Damane actually asked ChatGPT to create a car dealership ad for her.

She notes that lifestage marketing is common for cars, and what the AI chatbot came up fitted the mould by focusing on the typically positive lifestages like getting married and having more kids.

It was refreshing to see the 'now you're divorced' angle in the Mit-Mak Motors content, she says.

This one took a negative life phase... and they created such a delightful piece of content that really stands out and is really fun.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

One criticism Damane has is that not enough emphasis is placed on where the dealership is, adding something like that is easy to fix.

In conclusion, the branding expert says there is more to fear in the industry from content creators than AI.

It's a lot more scary than AI! Our currency as agencies is creativity, and AI just cannot do that... but content creators, for me, is where the risk lies for us.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Take a look at this example of Mit-Mak Motors' content:

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Mit-Mak Motors discussion at 6:34)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content




