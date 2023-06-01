Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation





Bruce Whitfield interviews certified financial planner Gugu Sidaki, Director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed.

As inflation grinds on, many South Africans are struggling to get through the month on their available income.

It seems like the price of just about everything keeps rising and our salaries (for the fortunate ones with a full-time job) don't keep up.

"Unless you're getting promoted every year and getting commensurate pay hikes, your salary is not keeping up with inflation and therefore you're getting poorer" summarises Bruce Whitfield.

He asks certified financial planner (CFP) Gugu Sidaki for advice on how we should approach budgeting. She is a director and wealth manager at Wealth Creed.

In general, Sidaki concurs, South Africans are really struggling.

While there are a number of ways to skin the proverbial cat, she makes the point that "you can't budget your way out of poverty".

The simple fact is that our salaries are not keeping up... and we cannot continue spending the way we are and we cannot continue living the way we are. Something needs to change if our salaries are not keeping up, unfortunately. Gugu Sidaki, Director - Wealth Creed

In practice, CFPs find that many people don't go about the process of budgeting properly Sidaki notes.

She says that nine times out of ten they find discrepancies between what clients say they do with their money and what they actually do.

"With one particular client the discrepancy is big enough to make a difference to the bottom line every month and that's the reality."

Do we lie to ourselves or are we just bad at budgeting?

It's probably a bit of both, she responds.

Budgeting is a mirror, and often people don't like to confront the ugly truth that is in their budgets. Gugu Sidaki, Director - Wealth Creed

Sidaki shares eight invaluable strategies to help you get control of your finances:

1 - Review your budget: Evaluate your current budget and identify areas where you can reduce expenses. Cut back on discretionary spending such as entertainment, dining out, or non-essential subscriptions. Prioritize essential expenses like housing, utilities, groceries, and transportation.

2 - Negotiate expenses: Contact your service providers, such as utility companies, internet providers, and insurance companies, and inquire about potential discounts or lower-priced plans. Negotiating lower rates can help reduce your monthly expenses.

3 - Consider downsizing: If your take-home salary decline is significant or long-term, you may need to consider downsizing your living arrangements. Moving to a smaller or more affordable home can significantly reduce housing costs.

4 - Supplement your income: Explore opportunities to increase your income by taking on a part-time job, freelancing, or starting a side business. This can help offset the decline in your take-home salary and provide additional financial stability.

5 - Prioritise debt repayment: If you have outstanding debts, prioritise repaying them strategically. Focus on high-interest debts first such as credit card debt or personal loans, and consider negotiating with creditors to potentially lower interest rates or arrange more manageable payment plans.

6 - Seek financial assistance or support: If you're experiencing financial hardship, research and inquire about government assistance programmes or charitable organisations that provide financial support or resources to individuals in need.

7 - Re-evaluate your financial goals: If your take-home salary decline is long-term or significant, you may need to reassess your financial goals and adjust your expectations. Consider delaying major purchases, revising your savings targets, or modifying your investment strategies.

8 - Build an emergency fund: It's crucial to have an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses or financial setbacks. Even with a reduced salary, aim to set aside a portion of your income into an emergency fund to provide a financial cushion during challenging times.

Lastly, if you're unsure about how to navigate your financial situation, consider consulting a financial advisor.

